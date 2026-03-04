Wonkette

Satanisreal
5h

She could have given a much more robust defense of her actions if only the Dow had managed to get back to 50,000.

FukuiSanYesOta
5h

For a start, I love Mazie Hirono. She doesn't take any shit and will stick the knife in when it's required. Thank you, Hawai'i for putting her in the Senate.

Secondly, this Angel Families bullshit. I don't want anybody's kids to get killed, of course I don't, but this fucking bullshit is blatant political horseshit and the people pushing it don't fucking care.

OK, let's counterpoint Angel Families (and again, I don't want them to be that, and I hate the name).

You cut the fuck out of USAID and 750,000 people die as a direct result. Most of them kids.

What are they called? Elon Families?

Let's get some dipshit on stage with the insane President of Argentina dancing around with a fucking chainsaw about Elon Families. Good look? Not in this framing.

I want to ask "OK, so, you've nearly hit Treblinka number of deaths directly caused by this administration. And you're celebrating. How many is too many? You going for Auschwitz? Because you're going to do it. A dancing fuck with a chainsaw at CPAC doesn't make this good, Karoline. You wear that cross. You tell me how many deaths, directly attributable to this administration, are good for the American people."

Holy fucking shit I hate all of these people.

