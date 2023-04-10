Ohhhhhhh, Lindsey Graham is UPSET, y'all. Republicans have got to get themselves together on abortion, otherwise Americans are just doing to keep acting like they're monsters and voting against them! Sad trombone.

Lindsey is not happy about the humiliating loss Republicans just took on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a landslide victory for Democrats that was in large part about bringing abortion access back to the state. Wisconsin has an abortion ban on the books from the year 1849, which is now in effect because of what the partisan hack US Supreme Court did when it overturned Roe v. Wade .

Every time voters have a chance to tell Republicans what they think about their fucking abortion bans, Republicans lose big. And now a child fascist federal judge in Texas, who was handpicked by anti-abortion activists, has ruled against the FDA's longstanding approval for mifepristone, one of the most common drugs used in medication abortions.

What is a "common sense" "pro-lifer" like Lindsey Graham to do with all this? Ban abortion, that's what!

But don't worry, pregnant folks! It's just Lindsey's bullshit 15-week abortion ban that he's been pushing since last year. Oh wait, everybody hates that one too? Most Americans support abortion rights in all or most cases?

Do people think these decisions should be made by people who are pregnant and their doctors and their families, and not old crusty white men like Lindsey Graham? Huh.

Here is Graham on Fox News on Sunday:

www.youtube.com

GRAHAM: I’m very pro-life, and I think being pro-life is a winning message. I oppose late-term abortions. I have a bill to set a national minimum standard of 15 weeks. Fifty of the 53 European nations ban abortion at 15 weeks.



I have an exception for rape, incest, and life of the mother. In Wisconsin, you had an 1840 statute that banned abortion pretty much across the board, and the Republican Party did not put an alternative on the table. If you’re pro-life, you need to explain what that means.



Here's what it means to me: I want to protect as many babies as possible. I want exceptions for pregnancies as a result of rape, incest, if the life of the mother is in jeopardy, then the family can decide. I do believe in common-sense restrictions on abortion. That's where America is at.



The Democratic solution when it comes to abortion is taxpayer-funded abortion up to the moment of birth. That’s barbaric. That’s like China. That’s like North Korea. We can win this issue at the ballot box if we show up with reasonable positions.

Fucking try it LOL. See how well that works for Republicans' electoral prospects.

As we have discussed previously, people like Linds are being disingenuous at best when they say this is how they do it in Europe. It is not how they do it in Europe. Abortion in Europe is for the most part much more readily available, without all the bullshit we have here that slows down access, and there are major exceptions and carve-outs to the rules. Also it's a lot more likely to be subsidized by the government.

Of course, when Linds talks about "taxpayer-funded abortion up to the moment of birth," he's just barfing out a Republican talking point that is a total fucking lie. Republicans are obsessed with talking about so-called "late-term abortions," which are very rare — fewer than one percent of all abortions — because they feel that's a place they can pull on people's heartstrings and/or make them think abortion is icky and evil. There are times when abortions need to happen much later in pregnancy. Very often they involve severe health issues or life endangerment for the pregnant person or for the fetus.

Stories about these kinds of abortions are out there. People should read them instead of listening to canned talking points from extremely creepy men like Lindsey Graham.

But the reality of the matter is that most abortions in America involve taking a fucking pill. (And that's why anti-abortion fascists got together and picked out an Aryan boy judge in Texas who would follow their instructions for banning mifepristone.)

Of course, the talking point about "China" and "North Korea," as we have also discussed previously, comes from a report from the Family Research Council fascist Christian hate group. Lindsey Graham says if we ban abortion after 15 weeks, we'll be just like Europe, but if we have more permissive laws, we'll be like stinky hellhole countries like North Korea and China. (And also Canada and South Korea. They don't tend to mention those last two. Also the Family Research Council's depiction of North Korea as an abortion theme park is questionable, at best. )

But sure, yeah, Republicans, go for it. Get in line behind Lindsey Graham's abortion ban. Here's some moron from the Claremont Institute who says let's do just that:

“Republicans need to figure out the abortion issue ASAP. We are getting killed by indie voters who think we support full bans with no exceptions. Time for everyone to suck it up and unify behind @LindseyGrahamSC’s 15-wk bill w/ exceptions. That’s the play. The alternative is…” — Jon Schweppe (@Jon Schweppe) 1680660276

And again we say LOL.

