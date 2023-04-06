Donald Trump has no redeeming qualities. That's well-documented. However, we're told he's very rich, which is the most important thing you can be in America, certainly when compared to being poor.

So, it's strange that the newly indicted, twice-impeached former president is asking his supporters for money to fund his legal defense against his serious business crimes. He's already raised $8 million in the few days since his indictment, and he's hungry for more! OJ Simpson spent an estimated $10 million to skate on double murder charges, but that was almost 30 years ago. Thanks to Joe Biden's inflation, it apparently costs the budget of an average Marvel film to fight 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Here's some of "billionaire" Trump's post-presidential panhandling:

“Trump issues a plea for cash tonight to fight his indictment: “If you’re doing well because all the things I’ve done have brought you wealth and prosperity .. it would be really great if you can contribute .. Show the Left that nothing can destroy the greatest political movement”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1680473005

“If you’re doing well because all the things I’ve done have brought you wealth and prosperity," Trump begged, "or at least you're extremely comfortable, it would be really great if you can contribute to our campaign."

Obviously, Trump is specifically soliciting donations for his 2024 presidential campaign, and it's not like we have reason to think he'd violate any regulations or laws regarding campaign finance funds.

“Lindsey Graham: "They are trying to drain him dry. He's spent more money on lawyers than most people spent on campaigns. They're trying to bleed him dry. Donald J. Trump dot com. Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bullshit! This is going to destroy America!"” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1680227740

Lindsey Graham, actual sitting senator from South Carolina, was very worried about Trump's finances last week. During a whiny appearance on Fox News, he whined mightily about how the Left was consumed with "hatred" against Republicans. He brought up one of our many victims, Brett Kavanaugh, whom we utterly destroyed. The poor bastard's been reduced to sitting on the Supreme Court and overturning reproductive rights. He can't even enjoy a steak dinner.

Graham moved on to Trump, whom the Left is "trying to destroy ... because they fear him at the ballot box. You need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They are trying to drain him dry. He's spent more money on lawyers than most people spent on campaigns. Donald J. Trump dot com. Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bullshit! This is going to destroy America!"

Or Republicans could not waste money on poor little "billionaires" and invest in candidates who might win key races, but who are we to tell them how to spend their money? Light it all on fire for all I care.

It got worse Tuesday night when Graham turned up on Sean Hannity's show with his hair seemingly styled in sympathy with Trump.

“Lindsey Graham is begging people to send money to Trump again” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1680659581

"I'm sorry I'm so upset, but please help President Trump. If you can afford five or 10 bucks, if you can’t afford a dollar, fine. Just pray. Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country, pray for this president and if you got any money to give, give it.”

The man flew back to Florida after his arraignment on his own private jet. He slept in a comfortable bed in his tacky but nonetheless spacious resort. Yet, Lindsey Graham is pleading for spare change from MAGA supporters. They could probably raise money more effectively Sinema-style, at a high-dollar, closed door fundraiser. Instead, he looked directly at Fox News viewers and asked for help like Trump is one of those Waffle House employees who someone learns has been working double shifts while living in their car.

This is repulsive, but if Trump's supporters really think their guy is being persecuted, they should go ahead and empty their wallets. We're fairly sure he won't use their hard-earned money to pay off former mistresses and lie about it.

