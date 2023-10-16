The reviews continue to roll in for Donald Trump’s latest tongue-bathing session for tyrants, traitors and dictators. This time Trump was fawning over how “smart” Hezbollah is, and Israel didn’t think it was cute. The Israeli government didn’t think Trump shitting on Bibi Netanyahu was cute either, despite how support for Netanyahu since the Hamas attacks among actual Israelis appears to have fallen off a cliff.

But South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who follows Trump around like a real pathetic guy who follows a guy around — that’s a literary device known as a simile — actually grew half a backbone this weekend to say Trump shouldn’t have said those things. Don’t worry, we’re sure his backbone subsided within the recommended four hours, and also a couple times during the same interview.

Loading video

We know what you are thinking: you haven’t watched the video, and you haven’t read any of this, because you’re still looking at the picture up top and wondering what in God’s name is happening with Lindsey Graham’s hair. We cannot answer that for you. (Is he wearing a headband? What is that?)

But here’s what happened in the clip:

“Meet The Press” host Kristin Welker noted that Israel’s communications minister said Trump calling Hezbollah smart was shameful. “Do you agree?” she asked. “Is that shameful language?”

Backbone!

GRAHAM: That was a huge mistake.

Not backbone!

GRAHAM: If I were President Trump, I would talk about being the strongest president for Israel in modern times. He issued a statement two days ago, I stand with Bibi, I stand with Israel. Yeah it was a mistake, he’s on the right track, but you know, Biden administration’s border policies are failing, and their policies against Iran are failing.

Uh huh. And why did Trump issue that statement that he was standing with Bibi and Israel? Because he had just attacked Bibi and Israel, reportedly because he’s extremely upset Bibi called Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the election and because he recognizes Biden as the legitimate president.

Welker reminded Graham of these things, and asked, “Do you think that’s appropriate at this moment?” Graham replied that “No, I thought it was not helpful.”

Backbone! Sort of!

Because then he started talking again about all the ways Trump was so awesome for Israel. And we guess he didn’t want to talk about it anymore, because he immediately non sequitur-ed into saying Jim Jordan would be a great speaker of the House. (There’s that Lindsey Graham poor judgment we all know and love.)

Welker asked Graham once more if Trump’s comments were “disqualifying.” Graham looked so uncomfortable, so he started babbling about Joe Biden “appeasing Iran, pulling out of Afghanistan,” and laughably insisting that Russia was afraid of Trump.

It wasn’t Graham’s strongest moment, but none of his moments are.

During the interview, Graham also urged Egypt to let people in Gaza into the Sinai peninsula, we guess so Israel can do more bombs. More importantly for the purposes of this post, which is about hurting Donald Trump’s feelings, Graham said he “want[s] to applaud President Biden for his strong statement in support of Israel.” (Speaking of, Israelis may hate Netanyahu, but you know who they freaking love right now? Biden.)

Meanwhile, Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton might be breathing heavily and telling Israel to “bounce the rubble” in Gaza, and craning his little pencil neck and standing on his tippy-toes to get a better view of the carnage. And he may not be able to answer whether Trump was right to say such sweet things about Hezbollah, dodging the question entirely and instead licking on Trump and praising his allegedly great record on Iran and Israel when Fox News’s Shannon Bream asked him this weekend.

Oh, there’s no “but” in that sentence. Did you want there to be a “but”?

This has been a blog post.

[video via Aaron Rupar]

