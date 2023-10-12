If we were one of the people pulling Donald Trump’s strings, we think this would be the point we’d just yank him all the way off the stage, put him in the back of the dementia wagon, and never let him appear in public again. It’s obvious his cognitive decline is accelerating much more quickly these days, and there’s just no way to stop him from attacking our friends and cuddling with our enemies in public.

(LMAO, like that’s new. Russia if you’re listening!)

Last night, Trump was speaking to one of his gatherings of syphilitic wildebeests, and he launched an attack on Israel and its leader, less than one week after the Hamas terrorist attack. He also called the terrorists “very smart.” It’s difficult to overstate how deranged this was.

Everything at all times is about his grievances.

Slurring his speech and talking more slowly than usual, Trump whined that he’ll “never forget that Bibi let us down, that was a terrible thing.” He was bitching about the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t help him enough when he was assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. (A fairly stupid decision based on flimsy evidence that Trump likely only made because he’s a thin-skinned, easily manipulated moron.)

Dive into the tossed salad of Trump’s brain with us:

TRUMP: So when I see sometimes the intelligence, you talk about the intelligence, or you talk about some of the things that went wrong over the last week, they’ve gotta straighten it out, because they’re fighting potentially a very big force, they’re fighting potentially Iran. And when they have people saying the wrong things, everything they say is being digested by these people because they’re vicious and they’re smart, and boy are they vicious, because nobody’s ever seen the kind of sight that we’ve seen, nobody’s ever seen it. But they cannot play games. So we were disappointed by that, very disappointed, but we did the job ourself, and it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job, and then, uh, Bibi tried to take credit for it, that wasn’t good, THAT DIDN’T MAKE ME FEEL TOO GOOD, but that’s all right …

OK.

So it’s difficult to figure out what on earth Trump is saying, what’s swirling around the inside of his cranium, but we note that he is attacking Israel and specifically its leader, the very week after that nation was attacked. Also he called the terrorists “smart” and also “vicious” and “boy are they vicious” and “nobody’s ever seen the kind of sight that we’ve seen.”

Go ahead and get it out of your system if you need to say it out loud: “If Joe Biden or ANY Democrat had said this.” Also, remember that Joe Biden is like four whole years older than Trump, so both sides are bad.

Here’s a bonus video of Trump repeatedly calling Hezbollah “very smart,” and then, his voice slurring even more strangely, re-enacting the ways he gets in trouble when he calls tyrants, terrorists and other American enemies smart:

So what’s all this about? What in Trump’s diseased brain is causing him to attack Benjamin Netanyahu right now? (Who is obviously a godawful leader and corrupt and an authoritarian, that’s not what this post is about.) What’s making him call Hezbollah and Hamas smart, when he usually only gives those praises to actual dictators like Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un?

As Steve Benen notes, Trump also told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade that Netanyahu “was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”

Could it be that Trump is still wounded and upset three years later that Netanyahu called and congratulated Joe Biden on beating the shit out of Trump?

Benen links to an Axios report from 2021, about how GRRR MAD Trump was at Netanyahu over that. At that point, Trump said he hadn’t spoken to Bibi since he left office, and “Fuck him.” And Trump said:

"The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. ... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake."

Also:

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape.”

Benen notes that Bibi actually wasn’t the first, far from it, but all that matters is how it feels in Trump’s heart and in his brain.

You think there is any chance Trump is not still injured by that, like it happened yesterday? He doesn’t love himself enough to move past something like that.

And of course, right this second, Israel is grateful for Joe Biden and there are billboards in Israel thanking him, and Netanyahu is publicly praising him. (He did it again this morning, in a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.) MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire reports that according to his sources Trump is criticizing Netanyahu because Netanyahu is praising Biden, and “Trump simply couldn’t stand” that.

So yes, Trump is attacking Israel and calling the terrorists “very smart.” It’s because Trump’s feelings are hurt.

Trump also said that nobody would have attacked Israel if the 2020 election hadn’t been rigged against him:

Just absolutely deranged.

Of course, as many are pointing out, this isn’t the first time Trump has turned on Israel. Five seconds after he fired James Comey for investigating his Russian ties, Trump invited the Russian ambassador and foreign minister into the Oval Office and immediately spewed code-word level Israeli intelligence all over them, in a feeble effort to impress them.

Kind of makes you wonder, considering all those classified documents Trump stole and then tried to conceal, what else might have been in there that he was (or still is) trading on.

Oh well, guess we’ll have to put our conspiracy theory caps on some other time, see what paths it leads us down.

(Hamas and Hezbollah are funded by Iran whose best friend is Russia … see? It’s easy and fun!)

Here’s one final bonus video of Trump dementia babbling about “Barack HUSSEIN! Obama” — he just says it over and over again — and angrily declaring that Washington DC looks like “shit” now.

Somebody should go check on Joe Biden to see if he’s still old. You know, for fairness in reporting purposes.

[Axios / videos via Acyn / MeidasTouch / Republican Accountability]

