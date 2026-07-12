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Wonkette

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MsEdgyNation's avatar
MsEdgyNation
4h

Good morning. Please refrain from referring to Lindsay Graham as "Miss." To do so implies that being a boot-licking hypocrite is a feminine trait.

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18 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

That's a shame.

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