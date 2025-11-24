Wonkette

Satanic Pancake
Here is my counter-proposal: Russia keeps Moscow, Ukraine does whatever the fuck it wants regarding EU and NATO membership, and Putin spends the rest of his short life in the capital city of the South Holland province of the Netherlands. Oh, and Trump gets another impeachment and is finally convicted and removed.

Virgin Monk Boy
It’s amazing. They called it a peace plan, but it reads like Putin mailed his Christmas list to Miami and Jared stapled his business card to it. At this point the only real negotiation happening is Russia asking “can we have Ukraine” and Trump saying “sure, but can my buddies get a cut of the merch.”

