Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
20m

"Holder says that Graham would call all of what he was doing a “game.” So the documentary will be titled Lindsey’s Game. Somehow, we don’t think the late senator would understand that the title is not meant as a compliment."

John Le Carreless.

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
18m

“ “In three to four weeks, we’re going to have them in a spot where they start losing control of some cities … get the Arabs more openly involved tomorrow, and then have almost irreversible momentum”

OR

A clinging to power unpopular religious autocracy would use attacks by outsiders who would be willing to indiscriminately kill school children as a means to rally around the flag and secure their support for a generation.

We aren’t always viewed as team America world police

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