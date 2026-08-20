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Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
40m

You'd expect *at minimum* she'd be versed on the number of people she was supposed to be representing. Sheesh.

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
1h

I haven't heard such penetrating analysis of an issue from a South Carolinian since Caitlin Upton's Miss Teen USA geography knowledge question

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