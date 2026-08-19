Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
6h

I think this is the funniest Trump cope of the night.

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mtffeo5hhk25

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Anzu
7h

Dems flipping those school board chair seats in Florida is massive news. Florida may not have as much sway on the books as Texas or California, but they do still have a pretty heavy voice. Maybe they can slowly start to undo some of the damage over the last couple of decades and switch back to evidence based educational practices.

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