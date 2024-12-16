Somebody needs to yell at prissy Confederate monument Senator Lindsey Graham, so here we go!

The guy who tweeted in 2016, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it,” has spent the last eight years walking that back vigorously as a june bug in July. So he went on “Meet the Press” on Sunday to let Kristen Welker and everybody know that he hearts Pete Hegseth, double hearts Kash Patel, and is XOXOXO for “cleaning house” at the FBI and getting rid of anyone who dared question sweet, innocent lamb Donald J. Trump.

Will Graham vote yes to confirm Pete Hesgeth as Secretary of Defense? You betcha, they are good friends!

“I’m in a good place with Pete, unless something else I don’t know about comes out. These allegations are disturbing, but they’re anonymous. I asked him point-blank “were you drunk in a bar and got up and said ‘let’s kill all the Muslims,’ and he said ‘no.’ There’s one allegation, a police report about sexual assault, that person has the right to come forward to the committee, but about mismanagement of money, about um, y’know, having a drinking problem or saying inappropriate things, all of these are anonymous allegations, he’s given me his side of the story, it makes sense to me, I believe him. Unless somebody is willing to come forward, I think he’s going to get through. Remember Kavanaugh? ... [W]e’re not going to let that happen to Pete.”

Hey, that’s the same line Joni Ernst just used to excuse ignoring those credible allegations that are backed up by more than a dozen witnesses, corroborated by the fact that Hegseth paid his accuser to shut up! And seems like the financial mismanagement part would be easy to show?

Wonder what else could come out that could be a dealbreaker? Maybe a book where he openly advocates to bring back the Crusades?

And yes, we sure do remember Boofy ol’ Brett and his beautiful calendars. But, as Welker pointed out, Hegseth and his accuser signed a nondisclosure agreement, so no, the accuser can’t come in front of the committee, not unless she wants to be sued for that shut-up money Hegseth paid.

But, said Graham, Pete Hegseth told him he would release the lady from the agreement, so her kids can watch her on TV getting called a slutty nut and a nutty slut, and they all can get driven from their home by threats like Christine Blasey Ford did. And then experience watching her alleged assailant get confirmed anyway! Then have the pervy, angry, perhaps drunk secretary of Defense maybe coming after them too? Who wouldn’t want that? Also, whispering a thing in Lindsey Graham’s ear is not the same thing as an actual legal release. Neither of these guys is exactly a reliable narrator.

And what does Graham think about the FBI being headed by incompetent bumblefuck Kash Patel, does Graham like him too? Oh, you betcha he does! The last time there was an FBI director nominated, Graham was on TV fussing about Christopher Wray, saying the president has a “duty and obligation to pick somebody beyond reproach, outside the political lane… I’d encourage the president to pick somebody we all can rally around.” Is lawsuit-happy lunatic Kash Patel really that guy?

“Look what happened since the last time. The FBI in the eyes of conservatives has become a very biased organization. The Hunter laptop was real […] The FBI suppressed that story. Crossfire Hurricane was a joke. […] The Steele dossier was a lie […] the FBI […] has changed. What duh ah want in a FBI director now? Somebody that can clean it up and get back to the job of fightin’ crime, don’t have yuh thumb on the political scale. Make sure it’s not used as a political weapon against people that you have a beef with. We don’t want to go back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover. What we want to do is have an FBI that’s going to call balls and strikes. It’s gonna take somebody to clean out the place,” he drawled.

Clean out the place? Well, that’s ominous. (And isn’t the FBI supposed to be investigatin’, like it says in their name, with the judiciary doin’ the strike-callin’?)

Speaking of old Hoover, Kash Patel literally, gleefully has an enemies list of 60 people (so far), whose names he published in his book Government Gangsters, and he’s slobbered on Steve Bannon’s War Room show that he wants to “come after people in the media”. Just like J. Edgar Hoover! Hoover’s list of “enemies” were people like Martin Luther King Jr., whose bedroom he even had bugged, the Black Panthers, John Lennon, Charlie Chaplin, gay people, and any suspected communists and anarchists. In 1920, as head of what was then the Department of Justice’s General Intelligence Division, he ordered “Red Raids” and arrested 6,000 people he suspected of being “subversive,” though only one in 10 of them were found to have committed any kind of crimes. And Hoover even had members of the media submit their work to the FBI for approval.

Sounds like exactly the kind of funtimes Patel and old Treasonballs have a real boner for.

Then Graham bitched some more about James Comey and Russia hoax and blah blah.

Welker had another question: should members of the January 6 Committee get locked up? Graham said “no.” Well, that’s mighty gentlemanly of him, how about that? Housecleanin’, it’s just for those little guys at the Bureau! And what about Dreamers, are they going to have a path to legal status? Only if we clean up the border, Joe Biden, 13 million people, gotta deport people, or there’s going to be a run on the border, lock down the border, gotta pass a border security bill on day one, terrorists, fentanyl, need a border bill that Stephen Miller can support, build that wall!

Hey, the old man had four years before to build that “fuck you Mexico” bazillion-dollar wall and make Mexico pay for it. He even shut down the government! Then his interest flagged in the whole thing and he went to go look for his lost golf ball and throw some kids in cages instead. But maybe he’ll get a wall this time? Probably not, but at least he knows he’s got Lindsey Graham’s undying devotion!

