One thing about Donald Trump’s unfit, unqualified nominee for FBI director Kash Patel — Trump’s nominee to replace Trump’s original FBI Director Chris Wray, who’s serving a 10-year term that is not supposed to be cut short at anyone’s whim, just thought we’d mention since nobody else is — is that he’s clearly excited to show us just how stupid, dangerous, and dangerously stupid things could be if he were put in charge. He’s very excited about himself like that, like a toddler with a poo.

Olivia Troye, she is one of those never-Trumpers who worked in the Trump administration, on national security issues, and for Vice President Mike Pence. As such, she served when Patel was bumblefucking from place to place during the last Trump administration.

Troye went on MSNBC the other day and said some mean besmirch statements about Kash Patel. And he is SUING! Or at least his lawyer Jesse Binnall is threatening that, if Troye doesn’t take it back.

Troye tweeted the letter she received from Team K$H, which is a nickname he totally wants people to use, because of how it is very cool:

She explained:

Today, Kash Patel sent a letter to my counsel @MarkSZaidEsq - threatening legal action & demanding that I retract my comments on MSNBC about his unfitness to serve as FBI Director. This aligns with his threats against the media & political opponents, revealing how he might conduct himself if confirmed in the role. I stand by my statements—my priority remains the safety & security of the American people. I am not the only one who has expressed concerns about him. So why me? And so it begins.

It’s weird, because Troye’s name isn’t even written in Kash’s super-angry “I hate this school and everybody who goes to it!” burn book.

In the letter, Patel, through Binnall, whined:

On December 2, 2024, you appeared as a live guest on MSNBC and made several false and defamatory statements about Mr. Patel. These comments include that Mr. Patel would “lie about intelligence” and would “lie about making things up on operations” to the point where Mr. Patel “put the lives of Navy Seals at risk when it came to Nigeria,” and that Mr. Patel was even misinforming Vice President Mike Pence.

Well, reckon Troye would know.

Elaina Calabro reports the story of Kash putting Navy SEAL Team 6 in danger in West Africa in The Atlantic; it’s a horrifying example of why he shouldn’t be in charge of walking your dog. He of course denies it, as you can see in the yappy lawyer letter.

Patel demands Troye retract her besmirch statements within five days on Twitter, OR ELSE. Take it back! Take it back!

“Unless this step is taken, Mr. Patel will take swift legal action to uphold his rights and reputation,” writes Binnall, leading most in-the-know observers to most likely ask “LOL what reputation?”

This is the man who wants to be the actual human being in charge of the FBI. A woman said mean things about him on TV and this thin-skinned loser-baby wants to sue.

As Troye said about it on CNN:

… Troye warned that Patel’s threat was a “sign of what’s to come should he become director of the FBI and how he is going to conduct himself.” “We should take him at his word,” Troye said, adding that the move was a “signal to others as he goes into the confirmation process in terms of telling the truth about his background.”

We wish we thought Republican senators were serious enough about being good stewards of the government that something like this — or literally anything else Kash Patel has ever done or said — would be immediately disqualifying.

We wish.

Oh well, Kash’s nomination is still young. It’s not his turn to drop out in shame yet.

What’s that? Fox News bigwigs have had to yell at Pete Hegseth about all his drinking? Some Republican senators actually think Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset?

It’ll be Kash’s turn when it’s Kash’s turn.

[Daily Beast]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?