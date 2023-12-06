Discover more from Wonkette
LIVE: All These White House Livestreams, You'll Feel Like The Biden Dog Who Lives There And Bites Everybody!
Today on WonkTV!
Everything is happening at the White House today. Or already happened. Or is happening right now, depending on when you catch this post.
Let’s put them in order, and you can just watch videos for the rest of the afternoon and quit yer bitchin’.
OK so at noon, President Biden yelled at Congress to give him his fucking Ukraine money. More on that HERE.
At 1:45 p.m., President Biden spoke at the White House Tribal Nations Summit:
At 2:45 p.m., it’s time for your press briefing. Watch it and take notes!
At 3 p.m., First Lady Jill Biden is doing some Toys For Tots thing with the military families, sounds nice, who knows.
And then at 3:30 p.m., Vice President Kamala Harris is giving her own remarks at the Tribal Nations Summit. Like we said, lots of videos!
(Of course these people are never on time so all videos have been rescheduled for the middle of the night next Wednesday, probably in whatever fake French time zone they use in Europe.)
OK enjoy your television!
