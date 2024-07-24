We were going to put a different headline on this.
“LIVE: Practical Joker Biden Reveals Hilarious Prank He Just Played On Vice President”
And it would have been very funny, because instead of typing words right here we would have just typed “WOCKA WOCKA!” and yep.
But then we were like, you know what, Wonkette? Take a break from being the class clown, why don’t you? This is a serious, historic moment.
FINE, we replied to ourselves.
Here is your serious, historic moment:
Wocka wocka! Become a paying subscriber!
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
I read somewhere that Biden was pissed at Obama for talking him out of running in 2016. I always thought he didn't run because his son had passed away. Apparently he wanted to run.
It's always interesting to see alternate history when you look back. What if he had beaten Dump in 2016? What if Dump had just faded away and we never had to hear from him again after that? The cult wouldn't have taken hold since Dump would be a known loser. BIDEN would have been the person who got the tailwinds of Obama's terrific economy, instead Dump got the credit for it.
Wow...Jen was invited! Cool....