Take THAT.

President Joseph Biden is in Pueblo, Colorado, today — Lauren Boebert’s district — to talk about “how Bidenomics is mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs in communities across the country,” per the White House.

This is what is known as rubbing their nose in it.

He’s going to the biggest wind turbine tower manufacturing plant in the world, so this will likely hurt Donald Trump’s feelings too, because he hates windmills.

“We want every American to know that Bidenomics is working for them — creating jobs and opportunities, especially in communities that have been left behind,” a White House official told Playbook last night. “And it’s important for Americans to know that if Republicans in Congress — including self-identified MAGA Republican Representative Lauren Boebert — want to undermine their communities by taking those investments and opportunities away.”

Lauren Boebert is not invited.

Hopefully at some point in his speech, Biden will get up and do a special song he wrote about abortion, to remind Americans that Democrats will protect your abortion rights and Republicans want to force them to birth babies for rapists.

It doesn’t have to be a complicated song. Just yodeling out “abortion abortion abortion” a bunch of times should do the trick.

Speech at 3:30 p.m. ET (allegedly)!

