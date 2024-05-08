LIVE: Biden Explains What He Has Done For You Lately, Tell All Your Friends! (Seriously, Tell Them.)
Today on WonkTV!
Here’s something from Politico:
Voters say they don’t know very much about President Joe Biden’s major domestic spending initiatives. They don’t think they’re working. And they don’t give him credit for their benefits, anyway.
Those are among the key takeaways from a new POLITICO-Morning Consult poll about four major laws passed in the first two years of Biden’s administration — and the impact that spending has had on voters and the communities around them.
Jesus Christ.
Here is the president in Racine, Wisconsin, talking about his Investing in America Agenda! Send it to somebody you know who’s bad at knowing things.
Well they're not going to know because Faux News isn't going to tell them; surely Sinclair's News Desk isn't going to tell them. And the NYT isn't going to tell them because Joe Biden is old. Bothsiderism rules the day, from mainstream to pundits to shit-stirrers like Jon Stewart.
This is the great benefit of the rightwing media human centipede. But it's not invincible. We've got our work to do this November.
Mount up!
I think your average maga asshole admits making mistakes as well as their mega maga asshole leader. So rather than saying " Jesus Christ, This $1,900 a month truck payment is breaking my balls! How my dumbass ever thought I could afford a $90,000 pickup truck I'll never know!" they're more inclined to say something like" This damn Joe Biden inflation is killing us! You can't tell by looking at me, the old lady and the kids, but we're wasting away to nothing! "