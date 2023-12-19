Considering the news this week, it’s weird to remember a time when the majority of the Court wasn’t a bunch of Republican partisan hacks for sale to the lowest billionaire. Allegedly.
Here’s the president speaking at Sandra Day O’Connor’s memorial in DC.
Fuck SDO
Yeah she was a trailblazer and not a horrible conservative by today’s standards. But when it came to the truly monumental decisions that would leave a legacy long after she was gone she sided with conservative dogma over progress and justice almost every single time.