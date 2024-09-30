All the usual Republican MAGA chaos agents are out there screaming that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absent from responding to the devastation of Hurricane Helene. It’s to be expected, because Republican MAGA chaos agents are evil people, but they are not serious people.
Fuck them, here is the president with an update. (And here is a fact sheet the administration put out yesterday.)
The problem is, if President Biden was the actual president of the United States and not put in his position by the deep state, he could have whipped out the sacred Presidential Sharpie and redirected the hurricane, saving millions of people.
But, as we all know, only the true god king of the United States can wield the Sharpie of Destiny.
In an earlier post Spindale NC was mentioned. That is the source of my favorite radio station of all time. If you like Americana folk bluegrass blues check it out. It is still broadcasting and has excellent recommendations how to help western NC.
https://www.wncw.org/listen-live