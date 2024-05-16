Ask another stupid question about the vice president saying “fuck.”
No, really, we dare you idiots.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Meanwhile in Manhattan, nobody can figure out what the hell Todd Blanche is even doing now.
https://youtu.be/WxIjDE2sj2Q
Stupid questions are certain. I'm not even watching and I know that will happen. Everyone's looking for their gotcha in lieu of their access journalism. The Biden/Harris admin is rightly cutting off these gossipy hacks while they get their jobs done.