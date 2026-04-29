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Thesaurus Wrecks
18mEdited

Move Over, TACO: NACHO Is the New Word to Mock Trump on Wall Street — Here’s What It Means: Not a chance Hormuz opens

https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/move-over-taco-nacho-is-the-new-word-to-mock-trump-on-wall-street-heres-what-it-means/

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Tza's avatar
Tza
15m

So Lawrence O'Donnell had a bit on his show where the German chancellor discussed how this war was the biggest epic fail ever and a perfect example of how to become a laughingstock. Fun times!

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