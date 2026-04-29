Nothing could be more embarrassing than the fact that Pete “Shitfaced White Supremacist Nazi Tattoos Masculinity Issues Daddy Issues Anger Issues” Hegseth is the Defense secretary in the United States of America. Except maybe his Apache helicopter joyrides with his very coolest, most manly friend Kid Rock. And the way he turns into a sniveling little boy baby when he sits next to Donald Trump, because — get this — he respects Donald Trump and probably wishes Donald Trump was his real dad, that’s how pathetic he is.

Anyway, he’s going to be at the House Armed Services Committee today, so add that to his list of embarrassing moments. That’s right, he’s going before Congress for the first time in ages, and two of the Democrats who will call him a little bitch to his face will be Jason Crow and Chris DeLuzio, who were part of that video reminding troops that they have a constitutional duty to ignore/defy illegal orders.

Expect much grilling about the disaster of Donald Trump’s war in Iran, including that time Trump and Hegseth murdered a bunch of little girls at school because they’re too fucking stupid to know how to plan a war, even when Benjamin Netanyahu literally is writing up the marching orders for them.

Plus the latest on all his Venezuelan boat murders, his pathetic, insecure firings at the Pentagon and inability to play well with others, his general lack of leadership skills, probably his religious extremism and more! There might even be some Republicans being mean to him, that’s how much of a disappointment he is.

Oh what an embarrassing day this will be, for such an embarrassing man.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

Enjoy!

If Pete Hegseth was your dad, you would stop talking to him 20 years from now.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?