Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
1h

They need to start watching "Judgement at Nueremberg" on Mar A Lago movie nights, as it is increasingly likely to become their reality.

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13 replies
Crystalclear12's avatar
Crystalclear12
1h

Shit, things must be really bad on the Trumptanic.

They actually fired a white guy.

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