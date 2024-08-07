LIVE IN DETROIT: Wonkette Is At The Kamala Harris/Tim Walz Rally!
Might as well document every moment of the best campaign ever.
Oh hey, here we go again! Second rally in a day!
And this time, Wonkette Editrix Rebecca is there as a media person, wearing her Wonkette Kamala Harris swag!
We think Harris and Walz will be be going on around 7 p.m. ET, but the rally is already happening and it’s in a hangar and there are shitloads of people there, so you can go ahead and start watching whenever. Also check out what happened when that human zero JD Vance tried to confront Harris on the tarmac in Wisconsin earlier. In case you thought he couldn’t get any more pathetic.
OK watch!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
I freely admit my ignorance in the pronunciation of the Veep's given name. I've been like this for quite a while and could use some patented Wonketeriat help.
I've been pronouncing it Ka-MAH-la, which I gather isn't right. But it's the best I had, given Kamala Khan from Marvel's Avengers (the video game). Having said that, I can happily and proudly say that my ignorance is innocent, not evil. I like Kamala Harris, and frankly I'm glad she's the nominee because we need that kind of energy at the Resolute Desk.
(Side note: Could we get Michelle Obama as Attorney General? I'd be all behind that.)
This is being way more fun than a couple of weeks ago.
I have celebrated slightly more than might be considered, by some, moderate.
I will stumble off to bed and see if I wake up. Odds are good!
'Night, you delightful chucklefucks.