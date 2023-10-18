The gossip right now is that Jim Jordan has even fewer votes to be House speaker than he did yesterday, which is basically what we were hearing just after they adjourned after Jim’s failure yesterday.

So he’s having another vote at 11 today just to check!

The signs of Jordan’s success were foretold when Donald Trump, that hollowed-out, crime-prone dildo, said outside his New York courtroom that there was about to be a “great unification” for Jimbo, who he referred to as a “young man.” (Jordan is 59.)

Yeah, about that.

Twenty Republicans voted against Jordan yesterday. Pretty much all the Beltway yentas are saying there will likely be more defections today, while noting that Doug LaMalfa of California says he’s switched to Jordan. So that guy’s got his finger on the pulse.

Politico’s Playbook is declaring that the so-called Republican “squishes” — the moderates who always roll over and show their buttholes for the conservatives whenever push comes to shove — might actually indeed be vertebrate creatures, with real backbones and everything. They note that the cohort of people against Jordan actually isn’t just “moderates,” and they’re not all vulnerable Republicans in Biden districts. Bunch of them come from safe seats! Some of them are longtime Republican stalwarts like Kay Granger of Texas.

“The adults were fed up,” said one top aide to a member opposing Jordan. “They knew they had to act now or never.”

Playbook says Jordan’s people really thought the intimidation from conservative media — like that hilariously stupid little yipyap dog letter Sean Hannity was sending — was going to work. It didn’t work. When it turned out that Hannity’s intimidation was just annoying the shit out of people, and not actually affecting them, he queened out on his show, whining about “a few sensitive little snowflakes in Congress,” and saying, “I offer no apologies for doing my job and seeking answers from those elected public servants. Again, keyword, servants.”

Guess Hannity is going as “real journalist” for Halloween.

(By the way, Politico’s Olivia Beavers reports that Rep. Don Bacon’s wife received anonymous texts warning her that if her husband doesn’t support Jordan, “Your husband will never hold any political office ever again.” Bacon voted against Jordan on Tuesday anyway.)

It’s probably also not a good sign for Jordan that, for instance, over at Punchbowl this morning, they spend the majority of their time talking about what Republicans should do after Jordan fails again. Elect acting speaker Patrick McHenry as speaker pro tem for a shorter amount of time? Give him more power? Something else brilliant nobody else has thought of yet?

Pffft, whatever. It’s all just more Republican failure. And Democrats will never, ever save them from themselves.

By the way, here’s GOP Rep. Scott Perry, a fellow rank seditionist, explaining that yes, there will be even fewer votes for Jim Jordan today, but don’t worry, WE GOT ‘EM RIGHT WHERE WE WANT ‘EM! Also begging people to pray LMAO.

