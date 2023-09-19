LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks At UN To Distract From Hunter Biden To Distract From Joe Biden Is Old
Today on WonkTV!
Hey look, it’s your president Joseph Robinette Biden speaking at the United Nations. Where does he even get off?
TAKE NOTES and please drink every time Joe Biden is old, because that’s what the Beltway media needs us to do right now, because they’re fucking idiots incapable of covering a race where one candidate is a fundamentally unfit criminal and the other one sometimes has Werther’s Originals in his pocket.
In more seriousness, the Washington Post notes that Russia and China will not be present at the UN General Assembly today, and that those “vacancies will offer Biden and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy the chance to dominate the agenda and lend a sympathetic ear to the leaders of less wealthy nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America, a region often called the Global South.”
Zelenskyy will also speak today.
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks At UN To Distract From Hunter Biden To Distract From Joe Biden Is Old
I have been percolating a crossover fan fiction mash-up where TFG / PAB's legal team, desperate and clutching at straws, uses a wizard and some tech bros to Magic / Super Science Tech a time warp to bring Judge Dredd to our world to "take care of" Jack Smith before Jack Smith puts the finishing touches on TFG's room reservation with the federal Bureau of Prisons. (For those of you unfamiliar with Judge Dredd: he is the future Super Fascist who runs what is left of America after a future nuclear war destroys everything except the eastern seaboard. That remnant is one big Mega-City and Judge Dredd runs the fucking joint.)
The twist comes when Judge Dredd confronts Jack Smith in the courtroom in a climatic showdown and Dredd realizes that Jack Smith is 100% right to be doing what he is doing! Dredd switches sides and helps with the prosecution!
The Big Reveal turns out to be uncovering the fact that future Judge Dredd is an actual clone built from Jack Smith's DNA that has been preserved at the NIH, in our near future. That DNA sample was taken after Jack Smith's successful crusade to bring TFG /PAB to justice and Old Handsome Joe Biden signs an executive order to preserve Jack Smith's 'right stuff' for future generations.
Judge Dredd, with his newly opened eyes, is returned to the future where he promptly orders himself to be imprisoned in the iso-cubes for the rest of his life and the Constitution is restored.
TFG/PAB's preserved corpse is exhumed and paraded in the streets of Mega-City One during the celebration.
This is all well and good, but I can't wait to hear what UN Ambassador Taylor-Greene and Secretary of State Boebert have to say.