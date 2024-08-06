Uh oh, Donald Trump is already melting down and posting sad pathetic fan fiction on Truth Social about Joe Biden re-entering the race.

And Trump HATES it when his crowd sizes are EenusWeenus McSadPeenus compared to other people’s crowd sizes.

So he is NOT gonna like watching this Enormous Ginormous GreatBig McNotSad rally with Kamala Harris and her running mate America’s Dad Tim Walz in Philadelphia.

It’s already going but it’s just the intro acts, so you didn’t miss the main event or nothin’. They start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tune in whenever you get here!

