Vice President Kamala Harris is set the concede the presidential race at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.
Watch, witness, cry and be present for this extraordinary woman, whose air the election winner isn’t fit to breathe, who was given an impossible task and handled it brilliantly and flawlessly.
Today I will drink and think. Tomorrow, cold fucking sober. Dolt45 doesn’t get to live in my or Mrs Ribs head rent free
No matter what blame will be parceled out as the days and weeks proceed, I’m planting my flag in the Kamala-Couldn’t-Have-Been-More-Flawless hill.
Thank you Madam VP. We owe you.