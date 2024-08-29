On the same day Kamala Harris is finally giving the New York Times the respect it deserves by sitting for an interview with CNN, she is also doing a rally for the voters in Savannah, Georgia, proving that even when she’s doing an interview, she’s not fully present. Who does this woman thinks decides elections, if not CNN and the New York Times?

Oh yeah, voters. Especially in swing states like Georgia that are definitely in play. So she’s going to have a venue full of them, the Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have been on a bus tour of southeast Georgia this week, looking to run up the margins in areas of the state that aren’t Atlanta. They’ve gone by a place called Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, and also an area high school, and they haven’t even come off like replicants or total perverts while ordering donuts or talking to human beings.

Here’s Harris and Walz at the BBQ joint in Savannah:

And here they are talking at the high school to a bunch of band kids:

Was your favorite part when Walz referred to Harris as “a really great head coach”? Ours too.

And here is your livestream for the rally. Harris is set to go on around 5:15 p.m. ET, we think. Then after that, you’ll watch your Dana Bash interview with Harris and Walz at 9:00 p.m. (On TV, not here. Bash has been traveling with the campaign this week.)

And oh would you look at the time? OPEN THREAD.

