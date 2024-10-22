Live: Let's Watch Tim Walz, Barack Obama Arm-Wrestle For Title Of 'America's Dad'
Aww, you guys! It's a tie! Now hug!
Get ready for a battle of political dad jokes as Barack Obama and Tim Walz campaign together at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin! We aren’t sure whether their kids are available to stand onstage and roll their eyes demonstratively at the corniness, but that’s a minor oversight.
The rally is timed for today’s first day of early voting in Wisconsin, so if you’re in the badger badger badger badger state (or anywhere else where it’s happening) GO EARLY VOTE.
Get ready for the two to make jokes at Donald Trump’s expense, to talk about real American values of empathy and telling the damn truth, and supporting brilliant talented women in all our lives, personally and professionally. Hell, bring up Doug Emhoff and cook something fun onstage!
Elno, at a townhall Saturday [also too, count the "you know's"]:
"You know the thing that the thing that that that scares the system, that scares the machine, is that Donald Trump is not a puppet. He’s a real person, you know, and he’s not beholden to anyone. And that’s why you see sort of, you know, that they’re trying to kill him, you know. And, you know, I mentioned as a as a joke, I meant it as a joke, that that no one’s even bothering to try to kill Kamala.
You know, because there’s no point. There’s no point. It’s — just get another puppet, you know?
So I’m not suggesting someone should try to kill her. It’s pointless.
But I’m just saying, I’m just making an observation: Nobody’s bothered!
Why is that? Because it doesn’t matter. (LAUGHS AT OWN JOKE) Yeah. Assassinating a puppet is pointless. (LAUGHS AT OWN JOKE) So. Yeah. [Mediaite]
For whatever forgotten reason, was sitting at the counter at the (sadly defunct) Kate Mantilini restaurant in LA when future President Obama's speech at the DNC aired. I sobbed like a child. This is our second chance, pals. Let's not blow it