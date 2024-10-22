Get ready for a battle of political dad jokes as Barack Obama and Tim Walz campaign together at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin! We aren’t sure whether their kids are available to stand onstage and roll their eyes demonstratively at the corniness, but that’s a minor oversight.

The rally is timed for today’s first day of early voting in Wisconsin, so if you’re in the badger badger badger badger state (or anywhere else where it’s happening) GO EARLY VOTE.

Get ready for the two to make jokes at Donald Trump’s expense, to talk about real American values of empathy and telling the damn truth, and supporting brilliant talented women in all our lives, personally and professionally. Hell, bring up Doug Emhoff and cook something fun onstage!

