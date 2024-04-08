As we mentioned, we, your Wonkette Signs and Wonders Reporter, are at [REDACTED] in Arkansas, square in the middle of totality, which means we’ll be watching the eclipse, but not with our BARE EYES, DONALD TRUMP.

But anyway, where we are, full totality hits around 1:50 Central time; what phase of whatnot hits for you and when depends on where you are.

Watch this handy NASA tracker to find out about it!

2:22: WAIT, is this a liveblog? Oh well, JOURNALISM UPDATE. In Arkansas we have mostly clear skies and I’m sitting on this hotel terrace monitoring the eclipse and can report with journalism accuracy that the moon sure is doing that thing. Would take a picture of it except YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO FRY YOUR PHONE TAKING PICTURES OF ECLIPSES.

3:03: Well that was incredibly cool!

It doesn’t show up great in pics, but you can believe the hype, totality is fucking cool.

