OK kids, we have five confirmation hearings today, and not a one of them is going to be liveblogged. Not that they aren’t important! But we kind of want to save it for people who aren’t going to get rubberstamped by the Republican Senate without a fight. They’re going to roll over for maybe all of them — well, Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. are not sure — but the ones today are worth watching and monitoring.

In order of when they come on the CSPAN, we have Doug Burgum, for secretary of the Interior, at 10 a.m. Eastern. You might remember Doug Burgum, who was the governor of North Dakota, from that five minutes during the campaign where he was so popular that he was paying people $20 gift cards to give him $1 donations, so he could make the debate stage. (Rebecca took that $20, she’s no dummy.)

Also at 10, that loser Lee Zeldin for EPA:

And also at 10 Scott Turner for HUD:

10:15 brings you day two of Pam Bondi. Yes, we could liveblog this one, but we feel like we didn’t wake up in the mood. Also we kind of pretty much understand her song and dance at this point. Sound vaguely competent, but then go haywire and malfunction completely any time the questioning gets close to what Senator Sheldon Whitehouse called last night the “Trump sensitivity no-fly zone.”

Bondi will be confirmed without a fight. Kash Patel, though? That’s gonna be a fuckshow.

Once the strike of 10:30 hits, it’s Scott Bessent for Treasury:

And that is your day!

We bet the Democrats are going to make fun of Trump’s tariffs and his new External Revenue Service during the Bessent hearing. Could be fun!

This is what democracy looks like LOL we’re fucked.

