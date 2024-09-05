No, you GOOFS, Joe Biden is not doing a COUP to KAMALA HARRIS and RUSSIA did not PAY US $400,000 to SUGGEST THAT.
Or did they?
Haha no, because we are not a gullible nutsack like Dave Rubin or Benny Johnson. Also the lack of a recent $400,000 deposit in our bank account would suggest …
Anyway, Joe Biden is in Pignuts, Wisconsin, or somewhere, talking about his Investing In America agenda. It’s scheduled at 4 p.m. Eastern, and since that could literally mean any time, this is your OPEN THREAD.
Cough it up, RUSSIA.
Go Joe!
If Wonkette starts getting paid off by hostile foreign nations for suggesting that we feed poor children and not burn ladies at the stake, then we, the non-comment section, are going to demand renegotions on more blingee output. I haven't seen Lindsey Graham in top hat smoking a sparky cigar while riding a rainbow unicorn in such a long time.