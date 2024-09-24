Biden the first time he addressed the UN General Assembly as president

President Joe Biden is speaking this morning at the United Nations — the last time he’ll ever do that as president. He’s in New York doing a bunch of stuff, we’ll probably have one or two more livestreams of him talking before the day is out.

Most of the articles we’ve seen about Biden’s address have noted that it’s a valedictory address of sorts, but also that it’s coming at a time when things around the world seem more precarious than ever. (It should of course be noted that one giant question hanging over that is whether America chooses to continue with steady leadership by electing Kamala Harris, or goes with the senile authoritarian who hates our troops, hates our alliances, and sucks on the perineum parts of dictators.)

The New York Times:

Mr. Biden will speak at a time of deep uncertainty about the future of America’s role in the world, including the war in Ukraine, escalating conflicts in the Middle East and growing economic competition with China. Mr. Biden has vowed to continue pursuing a cease-fire that could end the fighting in Gaza, and his national security aides are feverishly working to forestall a broader war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. In Ukraine, Mr. Biden still faces urgent decisions, including whether to allow the use of American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.

The Times and others report that lots of leaders are working to get face time this week with Biden, and also with Harris and Trump, just to cover all their bases. Harris and Biden both met with the leader of the United Arab Emirates yesterday. They’re both going to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week too.

As for Trump, he met with the leader of Qatar this weekend, and we’re sure there are some other dictators and spies crawling up his pantlegs at Mar-a-Lago giving him the old peener-squeeze he likes so much, the one that tricks him into thinking he’s a consequential world leader and not a global joke.

For now, here’s the president:

