Today the DOGE subcommittee in the House — yes, it’s a subcommittee, in the House! — will hold its first hearing. After Elon Musk’s performance in the White House yesterday where he babbled and lied and babbled and lied and claimed he had found fraud and waste that he hadn’t found (because he was lying) we are sure this will be a productive time for America.

Lawrence O’Donnell’s report on yesterday’s Oval Office meeting, where Elon, who like Trump is physically incapable of looking normal in a hat, brought his child in as a prop while he utterly dominated the nominal president.

So that happened. And this is happening.

Hey, did you know Marjorie Taylor Greene is the chair of this committee? Yes, because it’s very serious! That’s why we must cover this live, for America!

Anyway, Jasmine Crockett is on the committee too, and that’s the real reason we’re covering this live, because we want to watch Crockett hurt people.

Here is your video, below the jump is our liveblog!

10:03: You guys, MTG got to chair a subcommittee! We hope somebody is there taking pictures for her family and taking her to Chuck E. Cheese for a special treat afterward. Big day, big adult!

10:06: “Taxes are collected by law at gunpoint!” We feel like maybe MTG does her taxes wrong?

Anyway, this is an extended whine setting up how the American people are forced to pay for all the fake “fraud and abuse” that Elon and Trump are lying and saying they’re finding. As Lawrence pointed out above, if they had found some, it would be SOSOSOSOSOFUCKINGSOFUCKINGEASY to prove it. Instead they are just like “Well I FOUND a FRAUD AND ABUSE and it was to take GAY BONOBOS to DISNEY WORLD and they didn’t even get a THREE-DAY PASS! What a bunch of WASTEFUL WOKE WHORES!

Anyway, the ranking Democrat Melanie Stansbury is here to talk, she is like “Yes, let’s find some waste and fraud and abuse! OK!”

LOL.

10:11: Stansbury notes that it’s kind of weird be having this hearing while Donald Trump and Elon Musk are currently terrorizing and destroying the United States government and rifling through Americans’ personal information. Yeah that is kind of weird.

10:12: Also notes that it’s weird that we’re doing this “fraud and abuse” thing after Donald Trump Saturday Night Massacred all the inspectors general who investigate, you know, that.

Says it’s weird that the vice president is currently trying to rewrite the Constitution by tweet.

And that Elon Musk was blocked from appearing in front of this committee.

All these weird things!

10:14: OH LOOKIE HERE! JAMES COMER THE OVERSIGHT CHAIRMAN IS HERE! YOU RECKON HE GONNA TALK ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN’S PENIS?

WOOOO-EEEEEEEE LET’S DO HEE HAW DANCES!

Seriously, though, why is he here? Was Greene scared to do it by herself?

Just kidding, Gerry Connolly is here too, he’s the ranking member on Oversight (should have been Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), and he’s talking.

10:19: Hahahaha, Greene is horrible at this. Connolly notes yet again that it’s kind of silly to be doing this after Trump just fired all the IGs. Greene is still being calm but she can’t hold herself back after he finishes from being like “The president has the authority to do whatever he wants! He is my lord and savior and king!” (Paraphrase.)

Anyway, Greene is introducing the witnesses she found in the phone book.

10:27: The first witness said a bunch of things about preventing fraud or whatever, it was boring, but I liked at the end when he said that the cartels and fraudsters were watching this hearing. Why? Because they think MTG is an idiot too and want to watch her trip on her face?

Now the next witness is about “welfare fraud,” you know, because that’s where Republicans have always thought all the fraud and abuse is, with those Richie Rich people on welfare, eating lobster bon-bons in Bali.

Any witness who is a “welfare fraud expert” needs to testify about who hurt them and what made them how they are.

10:33: The next witness is an FBI guy who hasn’t been fired by Trump, he is a Trump asslicker. He cannot believe people are against Elon Musk finding that we’re spending all our money on transgender comic books in Peru and Lunchables for Al Qaeda! These are the same made-up examples every asslicker cites when they are asked to show Elon’s work.

10:36: This loser jackoff wants to make all executive branch jobs at-will. Even more terrorizing of the civil service!

He is upset that the next president can make DOGE go away completely. Also the next president can make fun of DOGE in front of its mom and stuff it in lockers and then DOGE will cry. Says Congress needs to act to fix that.

10:39: The final witness, from POGO (a real organization), seems to be the Democrats’ witness. He is noting non-insane things like, hey, sometimes improper payments are not because a Bad Improper Payments Man starts cackling before he starts his day of Bad Improper Payments.

Says inspectors general and whistleblowers are amazing resources for the American taxpayer.

Says if you want to root out waste, fraud and abuse, you probably shouldn’t fire IGs in midnight purges.

This witness is the one who is there to help Democrats say “You want to fix things? Sure, let’s fix things! Oh wait, you don’t want to fix things and just want to give President Musk reacharounds? Got it.”

10:44: MTG recognizes herself to ask questions, because grownup committee chairs get to do this! They hold this gavel and they are in charge!

