It’s Tim Walz night!

And Mayor Pete might!

And Bill Clinton night no exclamation point.

Also if you’re waiting and you haven’t watched it yet, that DNC rollcall last night was a whole damn lotta fun.

Except there were a few people with some of the states who voted “present” instead of voting for Kamala Harris, so it’d be like “We are from X state! And we cast two PRESENT votes, and 1,786 votes for Kamala Harrisssssssssss!”

So we’re just sitting here in the Wonkette house like “what dicks vote present?” and wishing some of these people actually had said “Two dicks are voting present for whatever reason, and the other 847 of us are not dicks, obviously!”

Anyway, watch that.

