It’s Halloween so it was a bit of a slow news day and a slow day around here, but hey, the universe wants us to have a slow day every now and then, especially when everything is AAAAAAAAAAGLABLARCH. (Science term.)
But Kamala Harris is rallying in three places today, all the way out to the West Coast late. Watch them here! Have your open thread here! Tell each other to trick, treat and/or smell your feet in the comments!
It starts in Phoenix at 4:20 p.m. ET.
Then Reno at 8:25 p.m. ET.
And Vegas at 12:10 a.m. ET. We’ll add the livestream to that one when it’s posted.
All the Halloween rallies!
Also, again, this is your OPEN THREAD. We think there’s a special movie night post coming in a while for Halloween, but also OPEN THREAD IS HERE.
OK bye.
