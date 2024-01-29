LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris! Sophia Bush! Reproductive Freedoms Tour!
Today on WonkTV!
The New York Times says today that the Biden campaign is planning to bring in a “heavy focus on abortion rights.” We’ve been sayin’.
Anyway, here is the vice president, along with actor Sophia Bush, who you’ve seen in things. “Chicago P.D.” for one.
You watch now:
Ivan suffers crippling inflation. Thanks a lot, OHJB.
𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗯𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿-𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗸
"Officially, inflation is at about 7%, but the head of Russia’s central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, suggested in December that it was rising again, stoked by cash hand-outs to soldiers and their families as well as high consumer borrowing. In September 2023, consumer borrowing for subsidized mortgages was nearly 50% higher than a year earlier.
In response, the central bank has raised its key interest rate from 7.5% to 16% in just six months. Nabiullina said the Russian economy was like a car trying to go too fast. “It can go, it might even be quick, but not for long,” she said.
https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/29/europe/russia-sanctions-putin-ukraine-economy-intl/index.html
OT.
"Conservatives Go Next-Level Crazy With Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracies"
• Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl, the far right is freaking out about Taylor Swift again.
https://newrepublic.com/post/178536/far-right-taylor-swift-super-bowl-conspiracies
Not (yet) among the theories is the Chiefs will stun the San Francisco 49ers by suiting up Taylor Swift ... one of the best receivers in the business.
Announcer: "Oh wow. Patrick Mahomes just lobbed a 90-yard pass ... and wide receiver Swift has outrun cornerback Charvarius Ward toward the end zone ... and she just caught the ball in a flying leap. OK, now she's doing a dance routine. No flag on the play."