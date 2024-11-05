OK, folks, the first polls close at 6:00 p.m. ET, and so that’s when we’re starting things up here. We will have news about things and things about news. Hopefully some election results.

The first closings come in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Remember Liz Dye’s kid Joe Dye wrote a whole What To Expect When You’re Expecting Results From Indiana And Kentucky guide. So we’ll look at that!

More things as they come!

By the way, though, from Rachel Bitecofer:

Also interestingly some of the first exit polls we’re seeing have the most people rating “democracy” as their number one issue. More than the economy. If so, then we imagine the Harris campaign made a good bet there.

Also this:

He means he saw those long voting lines in Philly and he’s currently making dooky sharts in his pants thinking about prison.

OK, things as they happen!

6:11: Oh damn, Kornacki on MSNBC is wearing GRAY PANTS. We repeat, he is in GRAY PANTS.

Also all thse fucking fake bomb threats coming in to Democratic polling places from Russian email addresses, wonder who’s calling the shots on that op.

6:26: One big place we’re looking for is Hamilton County, Indiana, an exurban county outside Indianapolis. It’s one that the numbers nerds are looking to see if Harris can either significantly close the gap in (Trump won by 19 in 2016, 7 in 2020) or actually flip, might tell us a lot about how the exurbs are gonna go.

6:39: Numbers-knowers emphasize we shouldn’t try to understand trends until we get full results from a county, buuuuuuut, speaking of Hamilton County:

6:42: Pablo José Hernández will be the new Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico (it’s like their non-voting congressman). That’s a flip into the Democratic caucus, at least.

6:47: Hey do you guys know what a “bellwether” actually is? It is a SHEEP with a BELL on its NECK that’s at the FRONT of a PRANCERCISE GROUP of SHEEP.

That’s why they call certain counties and states bellwethers, because they are like loud sheep that ring bells.

This has been a word lesson.

6:49: Numbers guy Adam Carlson notes that Florida (minus the panhandle), Georgia, Virginia, plus some New Hampshire and more Indiana are closing in 10 minutes. Florida, Georgia, and Virginia are fast counters. We’ll start knowing things soon.

6:59: FIRST STATE CALL:

7:00:

OK, actual closings.

Trump wins Kentucky, Kamala Harris wins Vermont. Everything else is too early to call but nothing unexpected.

AP calls IN-GOV for Republican Mike Braun. MSNBC says too early to call but PFFFT.

7:05: Trump wins Indiana, per Cook Political Report and NBC News. Jim Banks wins Indiana Senate race, per NBC News. Kornacki looking at a majority Hispanic county in central Florida (Osceola) might be suggesting Trump still making more inroads with Hispanic voters. (Not Cuban. Puerto Rican.) So that could be bad, for Florida.

7:10: Sounds like Sumter County, Florida is moving LEFT a bit. Or maybe it’s near the same as 2020. That’s where The Villages — old — is. Which could tell us a lot about whether Ann Selzer is correct in Iowa about a huge change coming from the Olders.

Now here’s another one:

Regardless, don’t be freaking out about Florida. Florida is bad.

7:21: Gross.

7:27: Soooo far it seems like the rurals are probably going to continue their move toward Trump and the suburbs are continuing their move toward Democrats.

In other words, things we know.

North Carolina polls about to close.

7:31: Trump wins West Virginia WHATTTTTT?

Also Jim Justice (R) getting the seat Joe Manchin fucking off out of. We all knew that was going to happen.

7:40: Y’all, we are starting to see people, including that dickslit who was so awfully disgusting to Mehdi Hasan, acknowledge that Mark Robinson has lost his race for North Carolina governor.

7:59: By the way, here comes Pennsylvania. And tons of other states. Not much other for sure news of anything.

8:01: NBC projects Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee for Trump

DC, Maryland and Massachusetts for Harris.

Those are the race calls at the top of the hour.

8:06: Lots of tweets about how results from Loudoun County, Virginia — DC suburban, also the center of many of the Republican anti-trans crusades — could be very bad news for Harris. Also seeing some suggestions that there might be a data error. So … relax.

It is just far too early to know things for sure.

Oh, Rick Scott kept his Senate seat in Florida.

8:14: Shockingly, Trump wins South Carolina, per NBC News.

8:24: Looks like the weed initiative has failed in Florida, and also the abortion. As Josh Marshall just tweeted, the 60 percent threshold there is extremely tough.

8:27: All the liberal-est northeastern senators keep their seats. Also Marsha Blackburn The Actual Devil keeps hers in Tennessee, though we are personally going to be very curious about the margin on that one.

8:31: Scratch what I said about abortion in Florida. We’ll see if others call it, but it’s a lot closer and I’m not sure if it failed or not.

Anyway, Trump won Arkansas, giant wanking motion dot gif.

8:34: And Lisa Blunt Rochester is the new Democratic senator from Delaware, and Harris won the state.

Also, Liz Dye’s numbers guy AKA her son just posted a new update, and it’s basically what we said about how rurals are getting more Trumpy and exurbs and suburbs continue to go left, gosh it’s like we’re both mathematicians, except just him and not me.

8:45: I’ve only seen this one place, but that one place is projecting Harris will win the Nebraska Second District, so that’s that one district in the Omaha area that splits its electoral votes, and the one in the “Blue Wall” scenario where if Harris wins all three PLUS the Nebraska one, she wins exactly 270.

8:47: And Decision Desk HQ is going ahead and projecting Virginia for Harris.

9:00: Here comes a whole bunch of states closing right now.

Obviously nothing surprising.

Trump will be winning Texas. So 2024 is not the year that changes. Trump takes Dakotas and Wyoming.

Oh and yes, confirmed, the abortion amendment fails in Florida, because they basically rigged it against democracy with the 60 percent threshold.

