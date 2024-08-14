Wait, they are doing an interview, like by definition. That’s the thing the press is shouting at Kamala Harris because they feel lonely, and that Trump is shouting at Kamala Harris because it’s part of his grand wizard attempt to make her look stupid.
Anyway, a briefing!
RFK, Jr is off the ballot in NY. How will he bear up? My guess is he fights doggedly in court and worms his way back in.
Really, if the Democrats are going to be expected to be taken seriously by the press, when are we going to get:
Pictures of Tim Walz in drag.
Tim Walz telling us about how all the people who grew up with in rural America are drug attics that deserve their fate since they couldn't find a billionaire to pull them up by their bootstraps?
Proof of Kamala being bribed by Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia or Russia.
Long, meandering stories about how Kamala was also shot down in a helicopter with Barry White . . . Betty White . . . a white person, who, with their last dying breath told her that the proven rapist, fraud and convicted felon Old Man Trump was a nasty, nasty man?
Kamala telling us that while her crowds are nice, they are nothing like when she showed up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 to 61,629 screaming fans who were just there for her?
I mean, if the Democrats are not going to be serious about this election, why should we?