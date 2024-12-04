Welcome to your first ever early morning liveblog or at least the first ever by me, your friendly, neighborhood Crip Dyke.

“But Crip Dyke!” you say. “You never live blog. What could possibly have gotten you up at 7 a.m. Pacific on a Wednesday to write at us?”

Good question! It is the live audio of Supreme Court oral arguments (SCOTUS refuses to share video) on a case arising out of Tennessee called US v. Skrmetti, a name which I have been accused several times of making up. While not without reason, I promise you that if I were ever to make up a name for the attorney general of a MAGA state it would involve a couple of waffles, many more taints, and at least one melonfucker.

No, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is a real guy who looks rather like the child of that time Ferris Bueller hate fucked Tucker Carlson on a ball tanning bed.

Ugh. See what we mean?

While I shall in future spare you his face — let’s just agree to use pictures of Ferris — I cannot spare you a look at the ugly anti-trans politics of Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1, which bans health care procedures or insurance coverage for them when used to help trans people and doesn’t ban and does pay for when used to help non-trans people, known as “cis-sexual” or “cis,” which Elon Musk insists is a slur.

Trans kids and their parents won their case at the trial level, lost it on their first appeal, and then petitioned the Supreme Court to hear their arguments that Tennessee is treating trans kids unequally to an extent that is unconstitutional and also that the state is interfering with parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their own children.

That petition languished unanswered, and so OHJB’s DoJ stepped in and petitioned for SCOTUS to hear just the equal protection argument. It’s a bit impolitic for the Supreme Court to refuse to hear arguments in a disagreement between the federal government and one of the states, so that put the pressure on. As a result, SCOTUS granted only the federal petition and the case that started life as L.W. v. Skrmetti got renamed US v. Skrmetti and arguments have been narrowed to only the equal protection interests of the feds.

That makes this case very important. How important? The key issue today is actually just that: How important is it when a state treats its citizens differently? Tennessee wants the courts to believe that treating people differently is no big deal and that any old rationale, even a flimsy one resting on poor evidence, is good enough to pass any constitutional hurdle.

You can skip this part if you want to, it’s long!

This is the “rational basis” standard, and it makes it super easy, barely an inconvenience for a government to discriminate.

The feds and the lawyer for the kids and their parents will be arguing to place a more difficult hurdle in Tennessee’s path to discriminating against trans kids. They’ll be arguing for “intermediate scrutiny.”

Because rational basis is so easy to overcome, if Tennessee wins on the issue of what test to apply, Tennessee will also win on the substance. The hurdle for the good guys is a bit different. Even if the Court agrees that applying intermediate scrutiny is the correct standard, the test itself has been handled somewhat differently by different justices in different cases. But getting the Court to agree to apply intermediate scrutiny would be a huge win even if the Court ultimately does not throw out Tennessee’s law.

And this really is the important part: Win or lose on health care, if the court decides to back away from decisions that applied intermediate scrutiny to positive effect, cases like Romer v. Evans and US v. Virginia, then “equal protection under the law” could fail to protect a lot more than just trans people. Intermediate scrutiny has been applied in a number of areas, but the area most likely to be impacted by the decision in US v Skrmetti is gender, and last time Yr Wonkette checked, there are a whole lot of people with gender in these here United States.

Okay that long part you skipped is over. You should read again!

So get dressed, steal your dad’s Ferrari, and come on over: We’re going to listen in to oral arguments live starting at 10 a.m. Eastern and see if there’s any hope women and trans people will get a fair shake in the court system anytime in the next 10 or 20 years.

Arguments are scheduled to last one hour but routinely go over for important cases, and this is expected to be one of those. The DoJ and the trans families are splitting their half hour, so US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar will go first (supposedly for 15 minutes); Chase Strangio, ACLU’s lawyer for the families, will go next; and then Tennessee Solicitor General Matthew Rice for a half hour.

For more background, you can also read Monday’s story on Missouri’s anti-trans health care law.

Now here’s your livestream!

And here is where I shall post my thoughts as we listen, together! So if you’re reading this in your inbox, you should scroll back up and click through to the website. Ready? Here we go!

10:05 Looks like we’re getting started a wee bit late this morning. SG Prelogar is up first, as soon as CJ Roberts can get this thing going.

10:10 And we’re off. Prelogar starts off with the important point that treatments aren’t banned, only trans-positive purposes.

6th circuit never considered the standard to be implied — intermediate scrutiny — and should be sent back for that analysis.

The law depends on a sex-based classification and therefore facially requires some level of heightened scrutiny.

Justice Gorsuch Is this really a ban since adults can access care? How does Equal Protection (EP) apply?

Yes, it’s really a ban, even if it’s only a ban for children, and if this case does not raise heightened scrutiny then the state could ban all care for adults any time later.

10:14 Thomas: If we on the court aren’t doctors, shouldn’t we leave this decisions to legislators who are much more educated about trans health care?

Prelogar: Hahahahaha. Heightened scrutiny is still required for laws relating to medicine. That doesn’t mean that legislatures don’t get a say, it just means that EP isn’t abandoned.

Roberts: Yeah, but different ages for men and women buying alcohol is not the same as all this medical nuance.

Prelogar: There is no evidence of nuance. The risks for the medications are the same regardless of purpose.

10:20 Alito: But Sweden says that there are risks! And the UK’s Cass Report says there’s no evidence that benefits outweigh risks! Why did you say that all the evidence says that treatments are beneficial?

Prelogar: No, the evidence is strong. The fact that idiots exist around the world does not make the evidence different than it is.

Alito: But England! Cass Report! NHS!

Prelogar: To the extent that you think there’s evidence that’s not at all part of the trial record that should be considered, that’s a reason to send this back to the 6th for reconsideration. Also, EVERY country, including the UK, says that these treatments are sometimes medically necessary.

Alito: But the Cass Report! You only mentioned it in a footnote!

Prelogar: As I understand it, Tennessee is not the UK. Also, the UK hasn’t said what you are saying that they said.

10:26 Alito You seem to be looking at Bostock for guidance on how to determine what is a facial sex classification, but Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health hated women pretty thoroughly, and I think it would be a good idea to treat trans people with the same contempt.

Prelogar Here we have a facial sex classification, and if you think we don’t, I think you’re probably having difficulty recognizing what a face is.

Alito But here’s a law that hypothetically fucks over trans health care that doesn’t contain a facial sex classification.

Prelogar Okay, but that’s not this law. There are other issues with that law, but your point doesn’t have anything to do this case, so why are we doing this?

7:30 We are definitely going past 15 minutes here, even accounting for starting late. Sounds like we’re going to have to listen to Alito for a while yet.

Alito Pregnancy isn’t a proxy for sex.

Prelogar Well, sometimes it is, but we didn’t have the same language in previous cases, so it’s fair to look at the actual law at issue here to determine whether it discriminates based on sex. Considering a law from 50 years ago that is completely different doesn’t make sense at all.

Oh thank goodness, we’re done with Alito. On to Sotomayor.

