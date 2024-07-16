Last night, the head of the Log Cabin Republicans, from inside the Republican National Convention:

That was in the afternoon. We don’t know if Charles Moran was in the room last night to watch the speakers or if he was tossing back brandy slushies with his Republican pals who respect him and like him and are his true friends, but the RNC speakers — the real id of the party — didn’t sound very “inclusion won” to us.

Maybe it’s us, we just have this dang self-respect that’s always getting in the way.

NBC News reports:

Some high-profile speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention leaned into anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, doubling down on the party's 2024 platform, which calls for keeping "men out of women's sports" and ending "left-wing gender insanity."

The fuck you say.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “There are only two genders!”

Wisconsin’s own dumbest senator alive, Ron Johnson, said “This fringe agenda includes biological males competing against girls and the sexualization and indoctrination of our children,” and everybody booed.

Republican Rep. John James said, “Our daughters were sold on hope, and now they’re being forced on the playing fields and changing rooms of biological males," describing what Republicans really think is happening with youth sports, perhaps because they spend more time talking and yelling about it than they do going to their actual daughters’ games. The reality would interfere with their bigotry, though.

(You can watch some of these speeches here.)

Of course, it should also be noted that the RNC platform is online and available for people to read, just like Project 2025. Surprise, it has not been “stripped of all anti-LGBT language.” Indeed, it’s full of phrases like “left-wing gender insanity” and “radical gender ideology” and hallucinations about little girls’ sports teams that, the way these freaks go on about them, you’d think now only comprise middle-aged men.

The replies to Moran’s tweets are full of “inclusion” from his fellow Republicans, comments like “Nope. I’m out. Traditional marriage” and “That’s not a good thing” and “Disgusting” and “Get this guy’s laptop checked right now” and “No it hasn’t. Everybody still feels the same about you.” (And so, so much worse.)

But hey, none of the Republican Nazis beat him up personally that day, so we guess that’s enough to make him feel like just one of the guys.

You go to the RNC with the dignity you have, not the dignity you wish you had, we reckon.

[NBC News]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?