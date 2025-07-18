Wonkette

ziggywiggy
1h

Some families are really going to miss their babysitter in a box, PBS Kids has great programming.

"PBS Kids also offers free, self-paced lessons for students and teachers, along with educational games for students in K-2. It has offered such content for children for more than 50 years and is available in 98 percent of U.S. households.

PBS Kids says videos on its website average 13 million viewers, while its YouTube channel gets 34 million viewers per month. On average, 41 million games are played on its site each month. " https://thehill.com/homenews/education/5404646-trump-funding-cuts-pbs-cpb-rescissions-package/

Sadly Practical
1h

Before I stopped working (outside of my basement troll sewing dungeon), I worked in public service jobs my entire working life. There were Boards. Every time the people elected a “reduce spending! Shrink the agency!” candidate, it would take months to a year for that member to learn that everything they thought was unnecessary, was quite necessary to and intertwined with the few things they did think important, and very inexpensive to boot. So they’d reluctantly stop their “reduce gov’t spending” crusade or they’d not get reelected because their idiotic cuts would kill the services the voters liked.

Every cut this government is making is the same. They have always imagined waste where there is none. They have always imagined that the complexity can be reduced if only those eggheads would stop butting in to what ought to be simple. They have always imagined that someone is getting away with something somewhere, no one could be acting in good faith, so there must be a grift, and why shouldn’t they get in on it?

None of it is true, and governing based on vibes and lies and oppression is a bad move. But I fear we are too far gone now to have all the nice things anymore in my lifetime.

