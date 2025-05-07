Wonkette

Holly - Yep it's me
2h

You guys have heard a bunch from me about my daughter Genevieve. She grew up watching Sesame Street, Mr. Rogers., Reading Rainbow, The Electric Co. etc. etc. Now I'm gonna brag a whole bunch. Nothing humble here. Genevieve's got two (2) count em TWO doctorates - one in pharmacology and the other in clinical psychology. I truly believe Mr. Rogers and Bert and Ernie were her role models back in the day. How can anyone justify slamming the door on our kids wanting to learn math from The Count?

SkeptiKC
2h

I am old enough to remember my kindergarten teacher, Missus Conner, handing out the notes to take home to our parents telling them about the new educational programming for kids on the PBS station here in Spokane. I subsequently walked the mile home that afternoon and watched the first episode of "Seasame Street" in the living room with a cat in my lap in the fall of 1969.

I grew up watching the educational programming on PBS, graduating to more adult entertainment and educational and news programs later on. Both of my daughters watched the children's shows regularly, a tradition carried on by my grandchildren. At this point in time PBS is the ONLY television station we have any interest in at all.

Hell; I saw "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" for the FIRST time on PBS. PBS is the veritable Smithsonian of television programming.

