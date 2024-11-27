Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hello hello, it’s our last tabs before the holiday, and most of them are terrible, but not all. We will be here (I will be here, everyone else is on mandatory vacation days) doing slow posts for the rest of the weekend. ENJOY.

GROSS.

“You are all that matters to me,” she wrote in one of the letters, which were seen by The New York Times. The letters’ authenticity was confirmed by two people with direct knowledge of them. “I don’t ever want to let you down,” Ms. Harp wrote, thanking Mr. Trump for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” In another letter, she told Mr. Trump that she wanted to get back to “that synergy” she used to have with him, where “we’d talk about everything and nothing.” “I want to bring you joy,” she wrote, “to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work.’”

Jeff Tiedrich excerpts the NYT right there on the weird gross lady who will be Trump’s Mrs. Landingham or some shit we guess, GROSS. (Reminder, you are not allowed to “joke” about Trump fucking his daughter, even if Tiedrich did it first.) (Tiedrich)

The Fucking News says Jack Smith saved the Trump coup prosecution by cryonically freezing it for four or eight years. Sure, maybe, we’ll see in four or eight years. (TFN)

Paul Waldman is spitting fire that Republicans can sneer that they are “the party of the working class.” (I haven’t seen any breakdowns to say whether that “working class” still needs “white” prepended to it or not.) Anyway, he explains “no.” (The Cross Section)

Words and statistics about tariffs, MMHMMM. (Philip Bump guest link, Washington Post)

Don’t even know what’s going on in this tab about ????, I’ve been working 11 hours and I’m still not done and I haven’t read it. Something about ???? Ohhhh, the “crypto plot against America’s gold reserve,” sounds amaaaaazing! (The American Prospect)

A third wonderful woman, Porsha Ngumezi, died from her miscarriage, leaving her wonderful husband and loving young sons, because Texas doctors wouldn’t treat her properly. (Pro Publica)

Black women done carrying all our asses for the moment. Ma’ams, understood! (AP)

Popehat’s got a point about “letting the worst people you know decide what is free speech” and shit. (Popehat)

Ohhhh, US farms don’t want their workers deported? Ohhhhh. (Reuters)

Farmworker voices! Farmworker voices! Scroll down and watch the videos of farmworker voices! Bless you, United Farm Workers, I used to march with you in Oxnard when I was 12 (one time my mom was like “REBECCA WILL VOLUNTEER IN YOUR OFFICE” and just dropped me off there but I don’t speak Spanish and was particularly unhelpful like wtf MOM) and you didn’t even know it. (Farm Worker Voices)

Hey, what if we were to honor immigrant farmworkers! WHAT IF INDEED! Oh, half of our farmworkers are immigrants? Word? (American Immigration Council)

I hope you have someone you love to spend the holiday with. If “someone you love” is US, we’ll be shooting off our Recipe Hub from 9 till 12:30, and then a cocktail later, and other pre-scheduled nonsense tomorrow (including a matinee movie with Ziggy Wiggy!) and through the weekend!

We love you very much.

xoxoxox

Wonkette

All Wonkette posts are free always. Feel free to Share

Here’s the money button if giving money gives you a dopamine flood like it does me!

Money button for Wonkette!