Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JustPixelz's avatar
JustPixelz
4h

OT but notable: AP: “Since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority,” the judge wrote. “For this reason, the Court will GRANT Abrego Garcia’s Petition for immediate release from ICE custody.”

https://apnews.com/article/abrego-garcia-el-salvador-deportation-31160936c51932f74b717eb1143edd55

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

OT:

"BREAKING: Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes and a group of Democratic members of Congress are asking for an independent review of the Epstein case files to determine whether any of the records have been "tampered" with or concealed, ahead of the release of those files by next week."

https://bsky.app/profile/krassenstein.bsky.social/post/3m7pitxlbkk2o

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
302 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture