Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
13m

Your Birb has worked in retail and food service a number of times.

It's brutally hard. You have to stand up almost all the time, and some of the customers are abusive.

If this guy doesn't think people with service industry jobs work hard, I'd like to sentence him to working at a fast food joint or a big box store for a few weeks, and having to live only on the money he gets from that.

Fucker.

Reply
Share
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
11m

OT:

𝗝𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗖 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵

https://bsky.app/profile/rawstory.com/post/3mpoadwzxfd2k

Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture