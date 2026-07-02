Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) explains ‘affordability’ is no big deal because if you want steak, you should work harder. Screenshot, MeidasTouch on Bluesky.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) wants Americans to know that the economy is doing just great, and as proof, he explained his plans for a terrific Fourth of July barbecue featuring “a couple of big lobster tails” and “some nice ribeyes,” to celebrate America and its savior Donald Trump. And his constituents shouldn’t worry at all about inflation, because Trump won, or will win, the war he started in Iran, so gas prices will come down eventually.

Asked if the 60 percent of Americans who live paycheck to paycheck can afford rib-eye steaks and lobster this weekend, Nehls was unconcerned, because that’s their problem, not his: “Maybe not,” he replied. “Maybe the 60 percent of Americans don’t work as hard as I do, neither, I mean I don’t know.”

Here’s the brief interaction Tuesday on the steps of the Capitol between Nehls and reporters Pablo Manríquez of Meidas Touch, who asked the initial question about affordability, and Julian Andreone of Drop Site News, who asked the follow-up question about those lobsterless losers who will have to eat kibble this weekend because they’re lazy layabouts.

Gosh, we sure hope Mr. Nehls wins an appearance in a lot of Democratic campaign ads this fall. “Maybe the 60 percent of Americans don’t work as hard as I do” really is the Republican answer to affordability: If you’re already well-off, affordability isn’t a problem, and if you aren’t well-off, what’s wrong with you? It could become the “Don’t get sick. And if you do get sick, die quickly” of 2026.

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Feed The Kitty A Lobster Tail

Catching Nehls shortly before the hard-working congressman — who has a grueling 119-days of work scheduled in the House this year — headed out for another week off for the holiday, Manríquez asked Nehls, “How do House Republicans make the case that you’re fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts?”

Nehls seemed confused by the question, replying, “Affordability? What are you talking about?” This makes sense, since “affordability” is actually a Democratic hoax or a beautiful gift Donald Trump has already brought to all of us, depending on what side of his mouth Great Leader is talking from at any given moment.

Before Manríquez could even try to explain the difficult concept, Nehls monologued about his actual plans for the holiday, which you will note do not involve making a case to voters about anything:

“I’m gonna go there tomorrow. I’m gonna get me a couple big lobster tails. I’m gonna get me some nice rib-eyes. I’m gonna sit in my backyard with my family and my neighbors, and we’re going to be enjoying the Fourth, celebrating 250 years, the birthday. We’re gonna be celebrating the greatest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump. We’ll be watchin’ fireworks.”

Nehls went on to explain that he probably will miss the fireworks show since it’s past his bedtime, but the thing you need to understand about “affordability” is that it’s only about gas prices, which “Everybody understands, you’re going to see a little increase in energy prices because of Iran. I mean, come on, people aren’t stupid, you realize that when you have a conflict in Iran.”

Anyway, that’s temporary, so no big whoop, OK, because now Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, do YOU want Iran to have a nuclear weapon, of course not, dummy. Besides, Dear Leader already said “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” so it’s really nothing to worry about.

Andreone brought the conversation back to Nehls’s plans for his big holiday feast, asking, “Do you think the 60 percent of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck can afford lobster tails and rib-eyes and all of that?”

Nehls was quick to reply, “Maybe not. Maybe the 60 percent of Americans don’t work as hard as I do either. I mean, I don’t know.”

Nehls is of course saying nothing new. He’s not in Congress to serve people who won’t be eating rib-eyes and lobster tails this weekend, not even to serve folks who’ll be paying 20 percent more for hamburger and 13 percent more for Ball Park franks, either.

Republicans have had contempt for non-rich Americans as long as I’ve been paying attention to politics. Ronald Reagan became president in part by spreading fear of “welfare queens” and those “strapping young bucks” using food stamps to buy T-bone steaks while ordinary folk struggled to afford hamburger (oh, hamburger again!). He kept up the lie even as president, insisting in 1982 that “'You know a person yesterday, a young man, went into a grocery store and he had an orange in one hand and a bottle of vodka in the other, and he paid for the orange with food stamps and he took the change and paid for the vodka. That's what's wrong.” That young man was every bit as real as the big strong generals who always weep today when they praise Donald Trump.

A bit more recently, let’s remember when Mitt Romney said in 2012 that half of Americans were lazy shiftless losers who would vote for Barack Obama because

“All right, there are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe the government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you name it. That that's an entitlement. And the government should give it to them. And they will vote for this president no matter what.”

Romney sure was popular when he said that, wasn’t he? And when he went on to write off all those lazies, insisting, “And so my job is not to worry about those people. I'll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives.”

Hell, if Mittens had even a whiff of Reagan’s folksy “charisma,” maybe he could’ve been president too.

In conclusion, happy Independence Day, and remember that Republicans really can’t stand most Americans, who keep rewarding them by reelecting the bastards.

Okay, so Nehls is retiring and doesn’t care that he looks like a dick.

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[Common Dreams / Mediaite]

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Let Them Eat Steaks