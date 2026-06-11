We don’t know if this is related to whatever is requiring 22 specialists at a time to examine Donald Trump’s very good brain and beautiful body, But Axios has noticed that Trump simply cannot stop making free ads for Democrats this month.

Did you see Trump babbling to reporters yesterday that “I LOVE THE INFLATION”?

The report this week is that inflation is at 4.2 percent, its highest rate in three years, and it’s being caused by Trump’s idiot war in Iran, which he lost on the first day, and which will also never end. This is the first time in three years it’s been over four percent. Gas prices have obviously skyrocketed. Beef up 10 percent. Lettuce and tomatoes, 25 and 32 percent each. Plane tickets, 26.7 percent.

Just everything fucking more expensive.

But Trump loves the inflation! (He is bullshitting to the New York Post that what he he meant was that he’s happy it isn’t higher. Which is not the flex he may think it is?)

Also, affordability is a Democrat hoax! That’s another one he can’t stop saying.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

So yes, obviously, the inflation thing will be a great ad for any Democrats who decide to use it, which should be all of them. (Hey, maybe if certain new Democratic Senate candidates get bored of using their ads to accuse “establishment” Democrats of loving Epstein — especially the same week as bombshell revelations are coming out about the full-on Situation Room-level panic the Trump regime has been in to cover up the Epstein Files — they could make a quick ad about Trump loving inflation. We are just saying.)

Axios notes that Trump has also said this month:

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he said on May 12.

Two weeks later, on May 27, Trump said, “I don’t care about the midterms.”

Yikes. Trump doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situation. Trump doesn’t care about the midterms. He loves the inflation!

Also, again, he loves hiding the truth of what he did in the Epstein Files, named after his dead best friend the child rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

And he loves paying out the kid touchers and terrorists he pardoned on his first day in office. Surprise, Todd Blanche is not actually dropping the slush fund idea. Now who could have guessed Trump’s loyal pomeranian would be so loyal and persistent about that?

And he loves building fucking ballrooms and arches and naming them after himself while people are struggling financially, and he loves starting losing wars of choice and playing fast and loose with American troops’ lives, and of course there’s that appalling bouncy house kiddie playset Trump had built on the White House lawn for literally the trashiest sporting event this country has ever come up with.

Has Trump apologized for any of these remarks? Haha. No. Axios reports that Trump told Fox News that his thing about not thinkng about Americans’ financial situation was “a perfect statement” and “I’d make it again.” Put that in the commercials too!

Axios notes that Trump’s approval rating on the economy is 29 percent.

Get to making those fuckin’ ads, Democrats.

OPEN THREAD.

[Axios archive link]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?