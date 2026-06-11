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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
21m

Harry exhausted after being on mouse patrol and he’s also super happy that I turned the A/C on!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-274373792?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
26m

When you're protected by Murc's Law, you can just gibber like this.

Boy I sure remember the people getting clout off catastrophizing Joe Biden's debate performance and shoving him on the ice floe. You know, the same guy who was Old Balls in 2020, everyone had numerous younger choices and still picked him (and he turned out to be excellent at getting us transformational legislation?)

I'm just reminded that, wow...Joe Biden was always on topic. He was definitely Old Balls, no doubt about it, but he is also (to this day) attached to reality.

Our ensnarement in the Straits of Schrödinger shall continue!

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