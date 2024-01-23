It goes against the conventional wisdom to suggest that anybody could give Donald Trump a run for his money in the Republican primary. After all, what more do Republican voters want if not a deranged, demented criminal white supremacist authoritarian with self-esteem issues and pretty obvious brain damage who resents and hates the same people they do? He’s a reflection of them in some ways, and also they really think he’s as rich as he says.

But the way they’re acting toward Nikki Haley, Trump’s sole remaining primary opponent, you might think they’re polling neck-and-neck. As it is, the final Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll before today’s New Hampshire state primary has them at 60-38. That would be a blowout win, except for Trump was supposed to win this thing 95 to nothing while sending Ron DeSantis’s underpants up the flagpole.

Could a surprisingly strong showing from Haley in New Hampshire change the trajectory here heading into South Carolina, or at least force Donald Trump to find time in his criminal court schedule to actually compete? Dunno.

But they’re freaking. Tucker Carlson is on his public access Unabomber she-shed Twitter show warning of “the threat” of Nikki Haley. And since racism is pretty much all these MAGA pigfucks know with any consistency, they’re being super-racist.

Laura Ingraham is pretty sure Nikki Haley, who is Indian-American, is faking memories of all the times in her childhood she experienced racism.

She explained last night that, now that Ron DeSantis has acknowledged his place as a loser and dropped out, Nikki Haley is this bitch who “thinks she’s smarter than both of them.” (She didn’t call her a bitch, the trademark scoffing tone in her voice did.) She said Haley thinks she’s stronger than everybody else, and that she’s not a victim, “except when she plays one on TV.” That’s when she played the clip of Haley talking about experiencing racism in the South as a child, being “teased every day for being brown.”

Loading video

Ingraham replied:

“I'm sure there were slights and insults, but it all kind of sounds very convenient and a little bit odd. And frankly, it sounds like something a liberal would say. But it's something that the so-called moderates might actually like to hear because remember the hashtagging of BLM during the Floyd riots, the same “I'm a fiscal conservative, not a social conservative," the billionaire types who happily virtue signal about DEI and nod silently when others talk about structural racism because they think it makes them seem less greedy and more groovy.”

Yes, how convenient that Nikki Haley remembers experiencing racism as a child right now, especially as she tries to dig herself out of the hole she created for herself when she said the US has never been a racist country, or before that when she forgot to mention slavery as a factor in the damn Civil War.

But those are a different story, albeit related. Those are a story about how even an Indian-American woman in today’s MAGA fascist Republican Party must toe the white line, reassuring them that they aren’t racist, while going along with their masturbatory Lost Cause fantasies about their granddaddies fightin’ that war for states’ rights. (To have slaves.)

This is a story about them all ganging up on Haley now because she’s threatening Dear Leader, and letting their white hoods fly.

Speaking of Matt Walsh, he says Haley, with her two Indian parents, is not even brown. And if noted race and racism expert Matt Walsh says it doesn’t count, then …

Here’s the video, below the jump is the transcript:

Loading video

MATT WALSH: First of all, just to address the elephant in the room here, Nikki Haley is not really brown, or, at least, if she is brown, she's a very light shade of it. Technically, we're all shades of brown from a color spectrum perspective.

The elephant in the room is that Haley isn’t dark enough to trip the Ring doorbell in Matt Walsh’s soul.

WALSH: I've never seen a literal white person. Like, there are no people with skin pigment the same shade as a sheet of computer paper. So, if Nikki Haley's brown, she's only brown in the sense that any white person is brown.

All white lives are brown, says Walsh.

Is he about to announce a new fake documentary called “What Is Brown?” to go along with his last smash hit? Is that what’s happening here?

WALSH: I'm not doubting that Haley's family is really from India. They are. But the point is that if she doesn't tell you she's brown, you would never know.

They’re just from the white Southern Baptist part of India, he reckons.

WALSH: In fact, like most people, I didn't find out until this election cycle that Haley is Indian.

Every person who knows anything about American politics on a national scale is aware that Nikki Haley is Indian-American. Walsh is just telling us here what an ignorant, unqualified rube he is.

WALSH: And when I found out, like most people, I said, what? Nikki Haley isn't white? And I had to go check Wikipedia, and sure enough, like, oh, she's from — her family's from India. I had no idea. All that to say her stories of anti-brown persecution strain credulity from the start.

Because Matt Walsh had to look up on Wikipedia to find out Haley’s parents are from India, that’s why he doesn’t believe her.

WALSH: What I can say for sure, though, is that there is simply no way Nikki Haley was teased every day for being brown as she claims. I've never heard anyone being teased for being brown ever in my entire life. I'm sure it's happened at various points in American history, but the claim that she as someone who barely even qualifies as brown was teased on a daily basis her entire childhood because of her brownness is just impossible to believe. If it was true, I would say it's not the worst thing in the world. Like, every kid is gonna be teased for something. And if they choose your maybe very slightly darker skin tone as the subject of ridicule, that's not too terrible, all things considered. I mean, it's better than being called ugly or fat or a loser or whatever. Every kid gets picked on by someone for something. It's an unfortunate reality of growing up, especially in the school system. And none of it should be happening. No one should be getting teased because they have brown skin, if that's even happening. I don't even know what that would sound like. But, of all the things you could be teased for, I'm not sure why that would be any worse than any of the other horrible things that kids are saying to each other.

Nikki Haley was not teased every day for being brown because her skin isn’t brown enough to bother Matt Walsh, says Matt Walsh. Moreover, Matt Walsh hasn’t heard of people being teased for being brown — because he’s a prissy, self-centered white supremacist who probably doesn’t have a long history of having true friendships with anyone, much less people who are different from him — therefore it’s not real.

Also if it’s real, a little racist teasing ain’t so bad! Matt Walsh loves a little racist teasing! It makes his dumpy torso shake around with laughter!

Media Matters has a great big roundup of all the intensifying attacks on Haley from MAGA goons and trolls. Some of it is just their weird babbling about how she is “establishment” and the “elite donor class,” whereas Trump is their hard-bodied outsider (LOL).

But also Alex Jones is saying Haley is “supposedly brown.” He is surprised just like Matt Walsh! “I didn’t know she was supposedly brown. But now she’s brown,” said Jones.

Charlie Kirk is making a big show of over-pronouncing Haley’s birth name Nimarata, because he’s a participation trophy white supremacist just like Trump. (Trump calls her “Nimbra,” because his confused brain thinks that makes some kind of hilarious racist sense.) “I call her Nimarata because that’s her name. I just think it’s funny because it drives her nuts when you say that,” says Kirk.

Of course, all people who were raised well by decent parents — not Charlie we guess — are aware that if somebody says “I go by Nikki,” you call them Nikki, you fucking antisocial waste of DNA.

So that’s what’s going on with all that.

This isn’t some big defense of Nikki Haley, she’s an asshole. But it’s crazy to watch it play out, isn’t it?

[Media Matters / Also]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?