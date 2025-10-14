Extra, extra, read all about it! Antifa entering cities dressed like frogs this weekend, threatening to do domestic terrorist stuff like “dancing” and saying America shouldn’t have a king and holding signs that say Donald Trump is a tyrant and a pube.

Also release the Epstein Files. Also somebody will probably write some more poetry about Kristi Noem. Or just use this poem, a classic:

bradley_and_chandler A post shared by @bradley_and_chandler

You know, anti-American stuff, the kind you designate as “extremism” or “domestic terrorism” if you’re a coward and a racist, bigoted loser without the power of persuasion in your toolkit. You know, if you’re the type of person whose fans stormed and attacked the US Capitol in 2020 because their anuses were hurt over Joe Biden beating their Daddy’s ass and hard.

That’s the type of person who might be upset about this weekend’s No Kings rallies all over the country.

Also people who can’t seem to convince Americans that the government shutdown is Democrats’ fault, and who can’t persuade them all to just lie down and enjoy the brutality when Trump sends the Gestapo to attack American cities and kidnap, beat, and disappear their friends and neighbors. Whose fed thugs beat and sexually assault protesters, because those fed thugs are basically indistinguishable from rapists anyway.

Yes, golly, we can see how these men would be upset about this weekend’s No Kings rallies.

This clip has already gotten a lot of play, but we should watch it over and over again because House Speaker Mike Johnson is just the exact archetype for what a white Christian pervert sack of shit loser coward the typical MAGA Republican man is. Watch him HOW VERY DARE YOU! the idea of protesters coming to Washington to, you know, protest. Watch him lie about imaginary “Antifa” hordes. Watch him bellyache about “an outrageous event for outrageous purposes!” Outrageous! Just outrageous! Mike Johnson’s microdick God didn’t give permission for this!

“All this has gotta come to an end,” he whined. What? The ability of the American people to look at these sad sacks of shit and say “No, I don’t want any of what they’re having”? That’s what he calls the “hate America rally.” No, buddy, we’re doing this because we love America and don’t want to abandon it to the literal worst people God ever made when His cat jumped on the 3D human printer and made all the intelligent designs go squirrely.

Find a bag of Daddy issues and suck on it, dude.

They are so scared.

Then there was Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, because in the the Trump administration all the real men have been replaced with white conservative Christian men, AKA the original DEI hires.

“The No Kings protest, Maria, really frustrating. This is part of antifa, paid protesters. It begs the question who’s funding it.”

So much cope. They need so badly for “antifa” to be a thing, for the protesters to be paid, for “begs the question” to mean that. Anything to keep their followers from confronting the fact that America, God and the universe really hate them that much that they’d do this for free, week after week after week.

Think it’s paid protesters, you feral cows? Then fine, Inspector Gadget, go buy some teeth and find a girlfriend who isn’t related to you, pose as liberals, hire an English professor to spell some signs correctly, go to the protest, and then try to go figure out where to collect your paycheck. No, go do it, bitches. Expose the conspiracy! Tell the world how much George Soros is really paying us! Oh, you can’t? Then shut your fucking cat butthole mouths.

Oh, these useless white conservative men, relics of an imaginary time they fantasize about when they created the culture, when people respected and admired them because they wanted to, not because it was societally mandated. When people agreed that they were just the fucking shit and everybody wanted to be just like them.

Look here’s one, it’s Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer, calling it the “hate America” rally and trying out the lie that Democrats in Congress could end the government shutdown if it weren’t for all these antifa wine mom terrorists in frog suits. They really are trying to suckle on to that lie, that the Democrats would end the shutdown, if it weren’t for the “hate rally” put on by a base that just terrifies them.

He also called the millions of people who will participate this weekend the “most radical, small and violent base in the country.”

Senator Roger Marshall really tried to go with that new pathetic lie the other day on Newsmax, that No Kings is tied to keeping the government shut down. In his version they’ll probably be able to reopen the government next Monday, once the protests are over.

Marshall claimed by lying that “this will be a Soros-paid-for protest” — again, bitch, go get the evidence, blow it wide open! And while you’re at it, pick up all our back pay that we obviously have not received. He said that they’re going to “have to get the National Guard out,” you know, because he hopes it will be peaceful, but he doubts it. (Republican men: Nobody’s going to stop calling them pussies any time soon!)

Finally, here is squeaky little anger plumber Markwayne Mullin, the senator from Oklahoma whose parents hate him so much they named him after an inbred serial killer. You know, the guy with such severe Little Man Syndrome he comes across shorter than Stephen Miller. (Who is 4’10”! At least that’s what the girls say.) Markwayne was on Hannity last night, and he played Oklahoma Stupid (“played”) about what the protests are about:

“I’m kinda curious what they’re gonna protest. So here, you have a president that literally, the world is praising because he’s the president of peace. He’s literally leading the world now. And yet they are still going to protest him? Because why? The economy is so bad? Because their streets are safer? Because he’s bringing the hostages home? I mean, what are you really protesting against, other than your deranged hatred towards President Trump?”

“The world is praising as the president of peace”? Bless y’all’s hearts. Is there anything these guys don’t prematurely ejaculate about? Let’s see if the “peace” lasts a week, or if this is just a ploy to give Jared Kushner a chance to break ground on the new Mar-a-Lago Trash Palace in Gaza. And it’s great that the hostages are home. Amazing how Trump managed to get Hamas’s funders in Qatar to give Hamas some new orders on that, especially after he handed Qatar some of the US’s national security space in Idaho. You know, allegedly. What? We aren’t supposed to question Dear Leader’s motivations here? Fuck off.

Anyway, cry more, little buddy.

Again, they are so scared.

Most of all, they are scared of the American people.

Go look at Rebecca Solnit’s post last night on just how much resistance and refusal are now cropping up, and from how many corners, just how absolutely delightfully fucking defiant Americans are getting. The three Rs of fighting fascism are resistance, refusal, and ridicule, and all of those are coming out in abundance right now.

Alllll these airports telling Kristi Noem to fuck off and refusing to play her fascist message about the Democrats causing the shutdown.

Allllll these news organizations telling Pete Hegseth to fuck off with his new journalist pledge and threats against the free press.

MIT telling Trump to fuck off.

People getting brazenly defiant in their efforts to protect their friends and family and neighbors from the ICE Nazis.

Letitia James’s BARNBURNER of a holy shit speech, her first since she was indicted by one of Trump’s beauty queens for invented crimes.

Pritzker. Newsom.

And so on. And so forth!

They are so scared.

One postscript before you go to Michael’s with your Soros bucks to get supplies for your Soros signs for this weekend.

A lot of these MAGA histrionics are performative, obviously, and obviously they have a number of reasons for wanting to label everything “terrorism” or “antifa” or “Soros.” But remember that dictatorships often allow for a certain amount of protest and dissent, in order to keep it under control and make sure the population feels like it has a way to blow off steam. In that way, the controlled, appointment style of protest of this weekend can be a good thing for them.

Note that undercurrent of thought with the Republicans above who, through their lies about “antifa,” are saying sure, have your little protest party this weekend, then we’ll get back to the business of our fascist takeover on Monday.

That’s why we hope we’re reaching the point with the Trump regime where we learn a lesson from literally everybody else around the world and say these appointment protests have to stop, and people have to start showing up every night, all over the country, in massive numbers, until the motherfuckers fucking leave. (There’s a meme going around right now to this effect, something about a French couple being like “You Americans are starting to get it, but you don’t quite get it yet,” and it is correct.)

Have we reached that point? We need to reach that point real fuckin’ fast if we want to keep our country.

Come on, it’ll be antifa-bulous!

Wait, it’ll be profa-bulous!

It’ll be antifa(scist) and profa(bulous).

Or something, oh antifu(ckit).

