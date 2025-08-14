Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manic Pixel Dream Girl's avatar
Manic Pixel Dream Girl
37m

When you forget to wear a seatbelt your car beeps at you like a battery-less smoke detector on a 3 day bender until you put it on. So forgive me if I call bullshit on this and SOOO many other Republican lies.

And I’ve been saying for years that they’re so in love with guns because they’re cowards who can’t even go to the bathroom by themselves. Not manly, boys. Pathetic. But do go on with the cosplay TwoNames McGee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Belasaurius's avatar
Belasaurius
32m

Remember the beginning of Office Space when Michael Bolton is belting out a gansta rap song and then locks his car door because the black flower seller walks by?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
194 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture