FBI Director Kash Patel has very likely spent the last few years thinking that he was fully accepted by MAGA Americans as one of them. That he’d made it as a member of that club. It probably hadn’t even occurred to him that they might be racist towards him or that they would discriminate against him on the basis of his religion. After all, these were concepts made up by liberals to make Republicans look bad and trick people of color and non-Christians into voting for them. Obviously! That’s why we don’t need DEI anymore.

But, as we probably could have told him, he was wrong. Very, very wrong. Because the whole White Nationalist/Christian Nationalist thing has never actually been the whimsical edgelording that some in the GOP have tried to convince themselves it is, but rather a viewpoint widely shared among their electorate.

On Monday, Patel — who is Hindu — tweeted “Happy Diwali - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil,” along with an illustrated “Happy Diwali” card depicting the Ganges river filled with lit candles. An innocuous post for those of us who are not insecure raging bigots.

I don’t know what good triumphing over evil looks like to Kash Patel, but I would argue that it looks nothing like his mentions did after he posted that.

Patel received nearly 3,000 responses, the vast majority of which informed him that it was illegal to be Hindu in the United States, that he should go back to India, and/or that he was a devil worshiper. Nice people! Super nice, tolerant people who definitely will not have to ban teachers of the future from telling the children that anything like this ever happened.

Let’s take a look at some of them, shall we?

The USA is all about worshiping and celebrating Jesus as God. US leaders never celebrate pagan gods. Now, I question your respect for Jesus | God, and for our Protestant Christian moral values

The leaders of our nation have a duty to promote the public good. Christianity is the only true religion and the ultimate public good. Our nation and their leaders must then promote the true religion. You are failing at this most important task. Please correct this.

Heritage Americans don’t want demon worship in our country. Christ is King.

If you are unfamiliar, “Heritage Americans” is the term MAGA now uses to mean White Anglo-Saxon Protestants.

How about we don’t promote festivals to false gods in our nation.

Not the brightest idea, to promote foreign gods in the Christian Nation of America. Christ is Lord.

We don’t celebrate satanic rituals in America. Go back to India. Christ is King.

What? Dude we are a Christian nation. Assimilate or leave.

Fuck you [r-word]. America is for WHITE PEOPLE

Your paganism brings God’s Judgement on this country, and is a threat to national security. You should repent.

Pro tip: Americans don’t celebrate whatever this is nor should we be expected to know what a “Diwali” is.

So much for assimilating. We got a low iq grifter here begging to further pollute waterways with fake religious slop practices. Celebrate solo and keep your 3rd world holidays away from the rest of us.

I abhor demon worship and no American should celebrate it. Repent and believe in Jesus Christ.

It was a mistake to promote foreigners into our Government. We must go back to being a White Christian nation.

Pagan filth from a foreign country. You’re not an American and never will be.

That’s not a thing here. America has distinct European, Christian roots and everything outside of that is foreign. You can try to change it, but the American people will not go gentle into that good night.

Deport this cow shit eating motherfucker out of our country!

Given that Kash Patel is so deeply opposed to “DEI” that he had a guy fired over a tiny Pride flag, he can surely understand their deep frustration with the fact that someone who is not like them is allowed to celebrate things that they don’t celebrate.

Oh hey! You know who else tried to put out a nice, innocuous “Happy Diwali” tweet? Fellow Trump acolyte Vivek Ramaswamy. He got about 3,300 responses, most of which were also pretty horrifying.

If I went to India, I would never be able to achieve a position of political notoriety. Even if I were, I’d never go onto their social media channels and scream “Merry Christmas!”. Be respectful you ass.

There are, for the record, about 30 million Christians in India, and it is their third most followed religion. There have, however, been attacks on Christians there from people who don’t think they should be allowed to practice their own religion — because they want a purely Hindu country. Personally, I would say that this is a bad thing and that no one should be attacked for their religion, and also that it is deeply, deeply creepy to want to have a country where everyone is forced to practice the same religion. But I’m a crazy liberal like that.

I honestly am at a loss for why an Indian is allowed to run for office in my country. Completely baffled.... if your parents/ancestors were not born here you shouldn’t even be allowed to vote.

Again, just very nice, decent, normal human beings who definitely know what the Constitution says about religion.

In reality, as those of us who have touched grass in the last several decades are aware, only about 62 percent of people in this country consider themselves to be Christians. That’s a majority, but it’s certainly not enough of one to declare this a “Christian” nation, even if it were constitutionally allowed, which it is decidedly not. It has been decreasing for years, likely driven in part by the sheer repulsiveness of people like this. In fact, among those born between 2000 and 2006 (the slender timeframe is because the survey, taken last year, was of adults born in the 2000s, and those born after 2006 aren’t adults just yet), only 46 percent identify as Christian … and only 38 percent say they believe in God with absolute certainty, and only 25 percent attend church regularly.

About 29 percent of the population identifies as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular.”

So if these folks want to live in a country where everyone is white and Christian and they never, ever have to encounter a Hindu person or a non-believer, even in their own party, they are going to have to find a different one than the United States of America.

As for Patel and Ramaswamy, odds are that they will just ignore all of this and continue to try to belong to a club that clearly does not want them as members.

